Stuller, Inc., North America’s largest fine jewelry manufacturer, announced Monday that it would temporarily suspend operations at its global headquarters, affecting 1,263 employees. The move is in compliance with Gov. John Bel Edwards’ “Stay Home” order. The company pledged to fully pay its associates, including benefits, through April 12, 2020.
“As one of Acadiana’s preeminent employers, Stuller, Inc. has been blessed in assembling a highly skilled and dedicated group of associates, whom we consider our extended family," said CEO Matt Stuller. "Our first priorities are always our associates including their loved ones, and our customers. Ultimately, we believe temporarily suspending operations in our Lafayette facility is the right thing to do for our coworkers, our communities, and Louisiana. We are committed to supporting our Stuller associates through this executive order by providing full pay and benefits to help alleviate undue hardship on each of them.
“As it was almost 50 years ago, I am committed to our talented associates, customers and Acadiana. Stuller looks forward to resuming normal operations as soon as the “Stay Home” order is lifted.”