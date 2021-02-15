After three consecutive weeks of decline in reported COVID-19 cases, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette recorded a slight climb in cases last week.
The campus COVID-19 dashboard shows 12 cases reported last week, including 10 students tested off campus and two faculty or staff members. In recent weeks, UL Lafayette case numbers were:
• 47 during the week of Jan. 10. This included nine faculty, two students on campus and 36 cases recorded by students off campus. That was expected, given that people were likely celebrating the Christmas holiday.
• 37 cases the week of Jan. 17: Seven faculty or staff, seven on campus student cases and 23 students reported from off campus.
• 31 cases the week of Jan. 24: Seven faculty or staff, one campus student case and 23 students reported from off campus.
• 7 cases the week of Jan. 31: One faculty or staff, six students reported from off cases.
The campus reported 12 cases for the week ending Feb. 7, with two involving faculty or staff and 10 reported by students off campus.
UL Lafayette maintains a COVID-19 testing site, Monday through Friday, in front of the DuPre Library on campus.
UL Dean of Students Margarita Perez said faculty and staff have pitched in to spread the message of social distancing, hand-washing and reporting positive cases, meeting regularly and taking such steps as including COVID-19 precautions on course syllabi.