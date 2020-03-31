Many retail outlets in Acadiana are in need of workers as the novel coronavirus has increased consumer demand at grocery stores and other outlets.

The Lafayette Economic Development Authority has a list of businesses who are hiring additional workers to meet customer that demand.

One is Walmart, which announced its need for an unspecified number of employees for its distribution center in Opelousas. The retail giant wants to hire 3,500 associates to work in stores, clubs and distribution centers in Louisiana and 150,000 companywide by the end of May.

Other companies in Acadiana who need workers include:

Albertsons

Aramark

Arc of Acadiana

Costco

CVS Pharmacy

Dollar Tree/ Family Dollar

Express Employment Professionals

FedEx

Fresh Market

Home Depot

Hub Enterprises (resumes can be sent to securityjobs@hubenterprises.com)

Lowes

McDonald's

Natural Grocers

Office Depot

Panda Express

PetSmart

Piggly Wiggly Lafayette

Rouses Market

Sam’s Club

Sonic

Super 1 Foods

Target

Waitr drivers

Walgreens

Wendy's