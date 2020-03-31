Many retail outlets in Acadiana are in need of workers as the novel coronavirus has increased consumer demand at grocery stores and other outlets. 

The Lafayette Economic Development Authority has a list of businesses who are hiring additional workers to meet customer that demand.

One is Walmart, which announced its need for an unspecified number of employees for its distribution center in Opelousas. The retail giant wants to hire 3,500 associates to work in stores, clubs and distribution centers in Louisiana and 150,000 companywide by the end of May.

Other companies in Acadiana who need workers include:

  • Albertsons
  • Aramark
  • Arc of Acadiana
  • Costco
  • CVS Pharmacy
  • Dollar Tree/ Family Dollar
  • Express Employment Professionals
  • FedEx
  • Fresh Market
  • Home Depot
  • Hub Enterprises (resumes can be sent to securityjobs@hubenterprises.com)
  • Lowes
  • McDonald's
  • Natural Grocers
  • Office Depot
  • Panda Express
  • PetSmart
  • Piggly Wiggly Lafayette
  • Rouses Market
  • Sam’s Club
  • Sonic
  • Super 1 Foods
  • Target
  • Waitr drivers
  • Walgreens
  • Wendy's

If you have questions about coronavirus, please email our newsroom at online@theadvocate.com.

Email Adam Daigle at adaigle@theadvocate.com.

