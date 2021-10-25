A Sleeves Up vaccination event is being held at Blackham Coliseum in Lafayette this week.
Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available for the first dose, second dose, and boosters.
Last week, recipients of all three vaccines became eligible for a booster after U.S. regulators on Wednesday signed off on extending COVID-19 boosters to Americans who got the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine and said anyone eligible for an extra dose can get a brand different from the one they received initially.
Louisiana's Black residents have gotten COVID vaccinations at higher rates than the state's White residents, closing what was a significant ga…
On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control issued official recommendations for who should get boosters and when.
Among individuals who received a Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the following groups are eligible for a booster shot at six months or more after their initial series:
- 65 years and older
- Age 18 or older who live in long-term care settings
- Age 18 or older who have underlying medical conditions
- Age 18 or older who work or live in high-risk settings
For the nearly 15 million people who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, booster shots are recommended for anyone who is 18 and older and was vaccinated two or more months ago.
To schedule an appointment, call 337-262-5311. Walk-ins are available.
Vaccines will be available Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Friday from 8 to 11 a.m.
Those interested in a vaccine should enter Blackham through the Cajundome Boulevard Gate.
To see other vaccination locations, visit the LDH website.
The shots could begin in early November if regulators give the go-ahead.