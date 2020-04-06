The coronavirus crisis may have closed restaurant dining rooms, but you can still order many of your favorite dishes for takeout or delivery.
We'll be scoping out the spots and sharing what we're craving at local eateries until restaurants are fully open and operating again.
Although pizza has long been a top delivery choice, there are plenty of creative variations at local restaurants to keep things interesting.
Here are a few options we're eyeing today.
The innkeeper
Mozzarella, American cheese, seasoned ground beef, caramelized onions, mayo and mustard sauce, iceberg lettuce and sliced onion. Get it for $15 at Central Pizza.
Central Pizza is located at 423 Jefferson St. in downtown Lafayette. Visit eatdrinkcentral.com or call 337-534-0887 to learn more or place an order.
The Jacque Boudreaux
Shrimp, crawfish and crab make this Lenten season special a go-to. Get it for $19.64 for a 10-inch pie at Deano's Pizza.
Deano's Pizza has two Lafayette locations at 305 Bertrand Drive and 2312 Kaliste Saloom Road. Visit deanospizza.com or call 337-233-5446 for the Bertrand location or 337-534-8092 for the Kaliste Saloom location.
The beesting
Garlic and peperoncino marinara, sopressata salami, mozzarella and local honey. Get it for $19, with proceeds supporting the Acadiana Beekeepers Association, at Bread & Circus Provisions.
Bread & Circus is located at 258 Bendel Road. Visit bandcprovisions.com or call 337-408-3930 to learn more or place an order.
The boucherie
Boudin, smoked Cajun sausage, yellow onions, green onions, ghost pepper mozzarella, American cheese and Steen's syrup. Get it for $11.99 at Pizza Artista.
Pizza Artista has two locations in Acadiana, at 5409 Johnston St. in Lafayette and 219 St. Nazaire Road Suite G in Broussard. Visit pizzaartista.com or call 337-706-7631 for the Lafayette location or 337-330-4432 for the Broussard location.
Like what you see? Find more and share what you're eating by joining the Where Acadiana Eats group on Facebook.