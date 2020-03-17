Guns and ammunition sales have spiked in Acadiana and others areas around the country as the rise in coronavirus cases continues to rise, retailers say.
Some local retailers have reported a small to moderate increase in sales over the past two weeks. At Lafayette Shooters, 3520 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, sales of ammunition and accessories like mountable lights have increased, while at Cajun Concealed, 2811 Kaliste Saloom Road, sales have risen across the board, especially last weekend.
"I'd say it's safe to make the correlation between the (coronavirus outbreak and increased sales)," said Derek Parker, director of business development at Cajun Conceal. "Over the last few days, it's become more frenzied than in previous weeks with people buying guns and ammo. I'll let the numbers speak for themselves, but I think people are scared."
The trend is happening nationwide. According to the Los Angeles Times, sales picked up several weeks ago in states like Washington, where the first confirmed outbreak of coronavirus occurred, and in California, especially among Asian-Americans who fear backlash stemming from fears of the virus.
Between Feb. 23 and March 4, the 11 days following a major outbreak of coronavirus in Italy, Louisiana-based online ammunition retailer ammo.com has reported a 68% increase in sales compared to the 11-day period prior. Some brands and makes of ammo has seen a 200-400% increase over that 11-day period.
Stephanie Morain with Austin's Outdoors in Opelousas has noticed a marked increase in handgun and handgun ammunition sales in the past week. Sales are often up during tax season, but the bump due to coronavirus feats have gone beyond that usual increase.
"I'm expecting this week will probably be one of our busier weeks now that things and restrictions are being put into place," Morain said. "Our ammo sales have definitely gone up and our handgun sales have gone up as well. I think everyone's scared or trying to get prepared in case something happens and people go a little crazy."