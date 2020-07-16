Doctors at Franklin Foundation Hospital are questioning how the hospital s using $9 million in federal and state coronavirus funds, which they fear will go toward the construction of a wellness center instead of toward the hospital's more immediate needs.
Dr. Roland Degeyter is leading the conversation at the critical-access hospital in St. Mary Parish.
He hopes to see a portion of the funds go toward hazard pay for front line workers, some of whom have also become sick with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
“I think these people deserve hazard pay,” Degeyter said. “I’m not saying the doctors need hazard pay. It’s the front line workers who are there 12 hours a day taking care of these people who deserve it. I’ve been saying this for a good while. I’m not going to shut up.”
Franklin Foundation CEO Stephanie Guidry declined to answer questions about how the federal funds will be used.
Guidry scheduled a special meeting for the hospital's board of commissioners soon after a reporter reached out to her for this article.
On the agenda for Thursday’s meeting is a resolution that, if approved, would authorize the CEO to enter into contracts of up to $100,000 on behalf of the board for the wellness center. Two other items are up for discussion: a management contract for the wellness center and the hospital’s hazard pay policy.
It will cost about $15-17 million to plan, construct and furnish the new wellness center.
Although it was in the works before the pandemic, doctors at Franklin Foundation say residents have largely been unaware of the project.
"This wellness center is one of the best-kept secrets," Degeyter said. "And they want to keep it that way."
Louisiana Sen. R.L. "Bret" Allain II, who also serves as vice chairman of Franklin Foundation's board of commissioners, said no COVID-19 relief funds will go toward the wellness center.
Allain said he has spent six of his eight years as a senator working to secure money for the project, which will include a gym, pool, behavioral health and rehabilitation centers, orthopedic group and medical offices.
"I've worked too long and hard to build this," Allain said. "This is something that I think will improve my community, and I'll do everything I can to make sure it's built."
Allain sponsored a bill during this year's special legislative session to secure $4 million in state capital outlay funds for the project.
The remaining funds, he said, will come from a few years' worth of property taxes paid by residents in west St. Mary Parish along with matching federal funds from a Medicaid program designed to increase services for populations of rural communities.
"The idea is to keep people well while they're well so they don't get sick," Allain said. "The Louisiana Department of Health is very excited. If we can keep the population healthier, it'll cut the cost to the state tremendously."
Allain said about $15 million will be available this year, and the remaining funds should be available by the end of next year to complete and furnish the wellness center, which is slated to open within 18 to 24 months.
Allain declined to comment on how Franklin Foundation has spent or is planning to spend COVID-19 funding.
"These things haven't been discussed except during executive sessions," Allain said. "Since I've been on the board, we've been trying to build that place up. I don't appreciate things that aren't positive."
The situation at Franklin Foundation isn't unique.
Hospitals have struggled financially during the pandemic, even with federal assistance from the CARES Act and the Paycheck Protection Program, because of declining revenues tied to surgeries and other procedures that have been postponed to free up space and resources for COVID-19 patients.
At the core, what's happening at Franklin Foundation is a fundamental conflict between the leadership's focus and the employees' interests.
"It's normal. It's very normal," said Ge Bai, professor of accounting and health policy at Johns Hopkins University. "Every single hospital that is receiving the federal relief money is now facing this struggle."
Although recipients are held accountable with how a portion of Paycheck Protection funds are used, there is virtually no oversight when it comes to how hospitals spend CARES Act funding.
Congress sent the money quickly when hospitals needed it the most, but it came at the cost of transparency for taxpayers.
"They needed to get the money off the floor immediately," Bai said. "That's the trade-off. It will never be fair. Governments are run by human beings, and they allocated so much money in such a short amount of time. I definitely think there should be more accountability, and one way to do that is for hospitals to be transparent in how they're spending this money."
There's nothing preventing Franklin Foundation from using the funds for the wellness center, and there's nothing obligating the hospital to offer hazard pay to employees.
Franklin Foundation employees were notified in a company-wide email in March that they'd be eligible for hazard pay under certain circumstances.
Eight days later, another company-wide email notified employees that hazard pay would not be offered since it wasn't required by law.
Many hospitals — including another in the parish, Ochsner St. Mary — have offered hazard pay to some or all employees who work with COVID-19 patients. Other hospitals have not compensated employees differently for treating patients with the virus.
Health care workers on the front lines of the pandemic are often facing greater challenges and risks than they bargained for, especially those who work in less specialized, lower income positions. Some have become sick, passed the virus to loved ones or even lost their lives.
"These employees are in a category that's very easy to replace," Bai said. "In general, if you're in this category, you're being taken advantage of. Hospitals can't lose their surgeons, so they'll pay them more without them even asking. But these small-town, low-wage employees cannot speak up or leave the employer without facing a very hard, cruel reality."
Franklin Foundation saw an early influx of COVID-19 patients because of an outbreak at a nursing home where 73 residents and 18 staff members tested positive, many of whom required hospitalization.
The hospital has again seen a surge of patients in recent weeks, this time from community spread instead of communal living centers.
"There's not an employee that hasn't asked me about hazard pay and that has not been totally disappointed about what's happening here," said Dr. Kristi Prejeant, a surgeon at Franklin Foundation. "And now, we have some of our regular, experienced nurses leaving to do travel nursing because the situation out there is better than in here."
Prejeant, who also serves as a member and vice chair of the St. Mary Parish Council, has stood behind Degeyter in questioning the CEO about how COVID-19 money is being used.
As top doctors in leadership positions, Degeyter and Prejeant are in a position to advocate for health care workers and taxpayers.
"I'm not against this wellness center in the long-run, but our parish is struggling so much right now," Prejeant said. "We already paid $2.3 million in property taxes to a millage to this hospital. What kind of additional burden on the taxpayers is going to happen if we construct an $18 million wellness center that can't survive because the projected number of participants to keep this thing open is 2,400? There's no way we can get 2,400 residents in this area to be active participants in a wellness center."