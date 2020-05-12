Those who work closely with at-risk families expected to be flooded with requests for child care assistance after Louisiana schools closed in mid-March to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Instead, they've been overwhelmed by people looking for help with more basic necessities of food and shelter during the past two months. That's expected to change in the coming weeks as more parents return to work without the availability of some of the usual free and low-cost child care options for their school-aged children.
"Many parents rely on the Boys & Girls Clubs and summer camps and even child care centers with programs for school-aged children, but of course all of that's going to be restricted right now," said Paula Granger, child care resource and referral supervisor for the Lafayette Parish School System. "What are parents with school-aged children going to do? That's a very good question."
Louisiana schools will remain closed this academic year, and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana won't reopen until mid-June. That could present a problem for hundreds of Lafayette Parish families that rely on the afternoon and summer programs.
"It's not as simple as saying, 'We're going to open,'" said Missy Andrade, CEO and president of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana. "There's just a lot of things we're having to consider right now, but Monday was definitely a glimmer of light and hope, more encouraging news than we've heard in eight weeks."
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Monday afternoon his decision to begin phase one of the state's reopening plan at the end of the week. Although he gave an overview of what that will look like, some details are still being finalized ahead of Friday's implementation.
About 600 to 1,000 children attend the Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana each summer.
"For many families, Boys & Girls Clubs has been a summer solution for child care," Andrade said. "More than anything, we want to say, 'Yes, let's open,' but we're having to think this through about how we do this safely for kids and families and staff."
Acadiana's five clubs offer after school and summer programming that largely benefits low-income, at-risk children in the community. The clubs closed alongside schools in mid-March as COVID-19 cases increased in Louisiana.
The Boys & Girls Clubs won't reopen during phase one of the state's reopening plan, which Edwards said will last until June 5.
"The governor's announcement gives us a better idea of a timeline," Andrade said. "It doesn't give us specifics in how we're going to do it, but it gives us a better timeline. We're pretty positive we'll be able to reopen by mid-June, but I think all summer camps are kind of in the same boat right now in figuring out what is possible."
Andrade's team has been discussing a reopening plan for all five clubs, which will include caps on enrollment and changes to everyday operations. Staff and volunteers will need to wear personal protective equipment, and there will be capacity limits in rooms of each facility, Andrade said.
Although some child care providers closed during the shutdown, many others remained open with reduced operations. More are reopening each day as people return to work.
Several have undergone training to help staff handle stressful situations as children return in larger numbers.
"We're focusing on helping caregivers recover with sound body and sound minds as they return to the centers," Granger said. "We've done training on how caregivers can keep children safe in a crisis and what to say to children afterward. We want to make sure they're equipped with the training and knowledge they need."
It's still unclear what state mandates might be implemented at child care facilities going forward. Current orders limit each room in a child care facility to 10 people, including instructors and staff, Granger said.
More guidance for providers is expected to come before the first phase of the state's reopening plan begins on Friday.
The Louisiana Department of Education is also expected to release more information and guidance this week for child care facilities, according to a spokeswoman for the department.
The Department of Education in March announced a financial assistance program for essential workers in need of child care and expanded the program in late April.
Many people have relied on family and friends to assist with child care at a time when many are furloughed or unemployed and able to assist.
Some employers have also offered flexible hours or remote work options for employees so they can care for their children. A few employers have even hired babysitters or child care professionals so their staff can return to the office and work uninterrupted.
It's something The Family Tree is offering as employees ease back into the workplace.
"We knew this summer was going to be really, really weird for everybody," said Marie Collins, executive director of The Family Tree. "So we wondered if there was something we could do for our staff, and that's when we decided to pay for a sitter."
Collins got the idea from a local bank that offered the same service to financial professionals, who have worked throughout the shutdown to offer essential services.
The Family Tree, which offers community education and counseling services, has 28 full-time employees and 10 contract employees. A sitter will care for about eight or nine children between the ages of 6 and 10 in a conference room of the office.
"It seems like child care is really the biggest issue right now," Collins said. "A lot of people and businesses are ready to bring workers back, but I don't think some employers take this into account. It's a key, key element."
It's well worth spending $400 per week for a sitter if it means increased productivity and lowered stress for staff, Collins said.
Without offering child care assistance, Collins said her employees might not meet the necessary benchmarks for federal funding, which would have a greater impact on services the nonprofit offers to the Acadiana community.
"We're The Family Tree. Supporting families is our mission," Collins said. "So if we can't support families of those who work for us, then we're really not doing our part."
Even as people return to work, local education and community organizations are expected to continue offering free meals and housing assistance as long as there is a high demand.
The Boys & Girls Clubs in partnership with other local organizations have handed out more than 600,000 meals in Acadiana during the past month.
Granger said the demand for basic necessities remains high.
"Food and housing has really been the biggest need throughout this whole pandemic," Granger said. "Child care hasn't been the need people are screaming for like we thought it would be. Now, that very well could change in the next few weeks."