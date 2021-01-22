While mourning the loss of a loved one to COVID-19, one Lafayette family says they were mocked at a funeral home for asking others to wear masks.
They say they asked the funeral home to enforce the governor's mask mandate, only to be silenced by a manager, who eventually called police in an attempt to resolve the situation.
"He really flipped it around on us," said Peter Guarisco IV. "He made it feel like what we're asking, just to abide by the mandate, was being disrespectful of the other families in the place that were grieving."
The Guarisco family was also grieving.
They had just lost Peter "David" Guarisco III two days earlier from the very same virus the mask mandate is meant to slow the spread of.
Now, the family is speaking out about their experience at Martin & Castille Funeral Home's downtown location in an attempt to raise awareness about why community spread of the novel coronavirus remains high in Acadiana.
"It seems like our community has kind of gone asleep at the wheel at the worst part of the pandemic," Peter Guarisco said. "We're never going to get our dad back, but we want to encourage good behavior and alert people to where the dangers are in our community."
'We cannot enforce the mask mandate'
Peter Guarisco said his mind was spinning as he looked around the crowded funeral home on Monday during visitation hours for his father.
Just two days earlier he had been at his father's bedside in Ochsner Lafayette General's intensive care unit.
"I got to be there while he passed," Peter Guarisco said. "I got to say, 'We love you. It's OK to go.'"
It was only during David Guarisco's final moments that his son and stepmom were permitted to visit him in the hospital because of strict COVID-19 visitation policies.
The family understood.
They agreed to keep their gathering small at Martin & Castille Funeral home during visitation Monday. Just David Guarisco's wife, children and grandchildren would attend.
They would cremate his body and host a virtual memorial event so others could pay their respects.
Peter Guarisco said his family was surprised to see other gatherings happening at the funeral home.
"I guess I foolishly assumed there would be just one at a time because of the pandemic," Peter Guarisco said. "And most of these people weren't masked."
When Peter Guarisco requested other mourning families wear masks, he said he was met with mockery.
"Some people had a mask in their hand and wouldn't put them on. Others said they had a breathing condition and laughed in our face," Peter Guarisco said. "We made it very clear that we were there because our family member had COVID. We didn't make it a secret."
When he requested the funeral home's management enforce the state's mask mandate, Peter Guarisco said he was silenced and the police were called.
The Lafayette police officer would serve as a mediator between the family and the business, but the officer said he could do nothing to enforce the mask mandate.
"He said, 'We have no authority. We cannot enforce the mask mandate,'" Peter Guarisco said. "He also said, 'This is a private business, and he has every right to throw us out if he wants to. We could go elsewhere if we weren't happy with his services.'"
'We want Lafayette to be better'
Gov. John Bel Edwards' mask mandate and other coronavirus restrictions are enforced by the State Fire Marshal's Office.
There have only been six complaints formally made against funeral homes in the Acadiana region, according to records from the Fire Marshal's Office.
The Guarisco family's complaint is the only one against Martin & Castille.
A deputy with the Fire Marshal's Office reached out to the funeral home by phone after the family's complaint to be sure management knew what the COVID-19 guidelines are, according to Ashely Rodrigue, spokesperson for the Fire Marshal's Office.
"If continued complaints come in, if instances are occurring after this one and this continues to be a problem, then it will step up to a visit," Rodrigue said. "And, as in other instances that have been seen throughout the state, if it continues to be a problem, there would be some action."
Louisiana's current coronavirus restrictions allow funeral homes to hold indoor services at 75% of the capacity of the facility.
Funeral homes and other businesses must post signage about face masks and social distancing. Management is also expected to enforce those rules.
It's rare that a business faces consequences for noncompliance with the state's coronavirus restrictions, however. It takes willful violation of protocol for a business to face legal action. When threatened with a lawsuit, most business owners agree to comply.
"It's not a blanket process," Rodrigue said. "It's all case by case. We can agree that this is pretty run-of-the-mill or typical compared to instances of large events with pictures and videos that show no one wearing masks. Something like that is an egregious noncompliance situation compared to something like this."
Messages left with Martin & Castille's downtown location were not returned for this story.
Peter Guarisco said his family is less interested in criticizing the funeral home and more interested in starting a conversation about how these kinds of situations are going to result in more people getting sick and losing loved ones.
"I don't want to beat up on any business. I'm not a cancel culture guy," he said. "This is just one terrible example of our community not doing the right thing. It's not going to get us out of the pandemic. There are surely other instances of this happening, and we want to zoom out and heal the community. We want Lafayette to be better."
'Honoring his life and honoring his death'
David Guarisco, a retired attorney and physical therapy assistant, had done what he could to avoid catching the coronavirus — staying home most of the time and wearing a mask when he went to the grocery store and doctor appointments.
He tested positive for COVID-19 in mid-December. He was admitted to Ochsner Lafayette General on Christmas Day.
David Guarisco would spend most of his time in a regular room at the hospital, but he would begin to decline after about two weeks.
He was transferred to the hospital's intensive care unit, where he was placed on a ventilator and dialysis. He would die three days later, on Jan. 16, from lung damage that prevented his body from properly inhaling oxygen and exhaling carbon dioxide.
"It was just too much," Peter Guarisco said. "He could not recover from it."
David Guarisco is remembered for his vibrant personality and his ability to bring together people. He died at 73.
"He was a scrappy 73," Peter Guarisco said. "His life was cut short. He had the desire to live more and do more."
David Guarisco was active in the local theater community, and he served as a volunteer for Festival International de Louisiane.
"He was the coolest guy in town," Peter Guarisco said. "He was the sweetest, most loving father for anyone who needed one in Lafayette. His group of friends turned family was so varied. It was just a sight to behold. He really put together a beautiful group of people. That will be his legacy — his kids, his grandkids, all the love he sent out into the community."
Tributes have poured in on social media as people learned of his death.
Sarah Mikayla Brown, who knew David Guarisco through Acting Up in Acadiana, described him as canaille (Cajun French for mischievous) "in the best sense."
One of her favorite memories of him comes from a New Year's Eve celebration. During the gathering, people set their intentions around a fire. She remembers David Guarisco howling his intention — to meet someone — at the moon. Later that year, he would begin dating his wife, Gayle George.
At the beginning of the pandemic, the couple would drop off cookies at Brown's doorstep to brighten her day.
"I keep thinking of the Egyptian myth that at the time of one's death, your heart will be weighted against a feather," Brown wrote. "If your heart is light, you pass on through. David absolutely had a feather heart — laughing, dancing, loving heart."
Peter Guarisco said his father would have been proud of him and his three siblings for standing up for what is right during a difficult time.
"The idea is that we're honoring his life and honoring his death," Peter Guarisco said. "Whether he was trying or not, he was a real mainstay in the community, and our feeling as a family is that the community let him down. And our response to this bad behavior would be right in line with his nature as a peaceful warrior."