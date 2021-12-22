Federal contractors and subcontractors will elude oversight for COVID-19 vaccinations on the University of Louisiana at Lafayette campus, at least for the spring semester, courtesy of a federal court ruling this month.

But campus employees and students at UL Lafayette will still be expected to meet vaccination requirements in order to work and study in the spring semester.

In a letter distributed to faculty, staff and students this month, UL Lafayette President E. Joseph Savoie said the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana had issued a preliminary injunction against President Biden’s Executive Order 14042, which mandated employees on federal contracts be required to vaccinate.

Injunctions against the order were made in federal courts across the country, including an order by U.S. Judge Dee D. Drell in Alexandria. Most of the suits contend that Biden exceeded his constitutional authority in issuing the mandatory vaccinations order.

In his Dec. 17 letter to the campus, Savoie said, “The University will continue to fulfill all other provisions of federal contracts not covered by the ruling and will continue weekly COVID-19 testing of unvaccinated employees and all other established COVID-19 health and safety guidelines.”

That means students must be vaccinated for 14 days before Jan. 18, the start of the spring semester. UL employees must be fully vaccinated before working Jan. 4.

Savoie’s letter said 96% of faculty and more than 90% of staff met the vaccination requirements. More than 70% of students — 8,792 of 12,517 — were fully vaccinated by Dec. 2, 529 were partially vaccinated and 2,330 students, more than 18%, had met the requirement by submitting an exemption to vaccination.

Filing for the exemption does necessarily protect the health of individual students or their fellow students but meets the barrier that state law sets in order to allow students to evade the vaccination requirement based on health exceptions, religious objections or even philosophical objections.

Savoie also said in his letter that UL Lafayette had adopted a final Face Covering Policy requiring everyone on campus to wear face coverings that cover the mouth and nose, unless they are alone in a private office.

“All University students and employees who are not fully vaccinated are strongly encouraged to consider vaccination,” Savoie wrote. “It is the most effective defense against infection and severe illness related to the virus. Vaccinations, combined with booster shots, have also been shown to be highly effective against COVID-19 strains, such as the Omicron variant.”

Campus spokesman Eric Maron said an on-campus clinic and vaccination site remained open until Dec. 15 to accommodate students, faculty and staff with COVID-19 testing and shots. The clinic will reopen in January at the start of the semester. The site has been operated by the Louisiana National Guard.