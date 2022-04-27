If there was a single moment when Vincent June’s composure seemed shaken during his formal inauguration Wednesday as chancellor of South Louisiana Community College, it came with the announcement that a hefty scholarship fund had been established in his name for first-generation students.
June was named chancellor in December 2020, after having served as interim chancellor since May of that year, but no formal ceremony for his investiture was held because of COVID-19 restrictions.
In fact, Vice Chancellor Lana Fontenot said from the lectern, June had tried to beg off from holding any formal ceremony, expressing instead an intention to “keep his head down and keep working” at his job during the challenges of the pandemic.
That changed when Fontenot and other fundraisers pledged to seek private funds for inaugural events and promised that any overage from their efforts would go to help SLCC students.
Fontenot announced that $40,000 over the costs of the inauguration had been raised and, along with a 50% match from the state level, provided a total of $60,000 funding for the Vincent G. June Endowed Scholarship for first-generation students. Some three-quarters of SLCC students represent the first generation of their families to attend college.
“For the committee to take that extra step brought me to tears,” said June, who had reacted to Fontenot’s announcement by dabbing his eyes. “That was the reason I got so emotional.”
Some 300 people attended the inauguration at the Cajundome Convention Center — colleagues, associates, faculty, staff — an audience that included about 30 of June's family members who traveled to Lafayette.
In his remarks, a soft-spoken June thanked his mentors and those who gave him opportunities in higher education. They included Natalie Harder, chancellor from 2012-20, who hired June at SLCC in 2016 and “took a chance on me.” June replaced Harder, now the president at four-year Coker University in South Carolina.
He also thanked Rob Watts, former interim president at Georgia Perimeter College in metro Atlanta, who encouraged June to prepare himself for a college president’s position.
June said college leadership is “uncomfortable and it’s supposed to be uncomfortable.” But he said that in leadership roles, chancellors and presidents help students work themselves out of challenging circumstances to become more prosperous and successful.
“It’s about transforming lives,” June said of his role at SLCC.
Anthony Pinder, vice provost at Emerson College in Boston and June’s friend of 15 years, was keynote speaker, and Linda Thomas Worthy, with whom June attended graduate school, offered remarks as an alumna of Washington State University, where June earned his doctorate in educational leadership.
Pinder said June's quarter-century of experience has prepared him to lead the two-year institution by living out SLCC’s stated values: accountability, collaboration, innovation, integrity, respect, service and trust. Pinder said his friend is “beloved across the country” by a network of friends, colleagues, family and students with whom he is allied.
Louisiana Community and Technical College System President Monty Sullivan, who conducted the formal investiture in office, presented June with the college medallion, a symbol of the chancellor’s office, which bears a replica of the college logo and the names of all the SLCC campuses. It is worn at academic ceremonies, such as commencement. June wore it while exiting the inauguration.
“This college is prepared for Vincent Gerald June’s chancellorship,” Sullivan said, adding that June “understands this is about students.”
June said his goal is to enhance SLCC and to leave it in better shape for whomever becomes the seventh SLCC chancellor. He cited Luke 12:48: “Much is required from the person to whom much is given; much more is required from the person to whom much more is given.”
“I take that Scripture very seriously,” he said.