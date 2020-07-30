Acadiana’s rolling weekly coronavirus caseload on Thursday again dropped at a steeper rate than recent declines in testing. Hospitalizations for COVID-19 ticked up from the previous day, but the number of inpatients was still lower than on July 23. Deaths over two weeks continued rising.
The 1,894 new cases reported in the seven-parish region since July 23 was a 34% decrease over the previous seven-day count. Newly reported test results decreased by 21% in that time, suggesting the declining numbers of new cases are not merely the result of fewer tests being conducted. New cases as a percentage of new tests over seven days stood at 10.4%, down from 12.5% on July 23.
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 increased by three from the previous day, but that measure continued to show a week-over-week decline. There were 271 inpatients on Thursday, down from 297 on July 23. The previous seven-day period saw an increase of 29, and the week before there was an increase of 64.
With nine more COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, the two-week toll was 89. That was up from 42 on July 16.