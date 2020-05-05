Two Lafayette businesses were investigated last week for not complying with Safe Shop coronavirus protocols, according to a statement from Lafayette Consolidated Government..

According to the statement, the Lafayette Fire Department investigated complaints against the following businesses:

Red Nails on Verot School was alleged to be in operation. Under a March executive order issued by Gov. John Bel Edwards, nail salons, along with spas, hair salons and fitness centers, must remain closed. An investigator confirmed the nail salon was in violation and ordered the business to cease and desist.

Investigators responded to a complaint that Hobby Lobby not enforcing the 6 feet of social distancing in its check-out lines. An investigator determined that they were not in compliance. The store manager agreed to limit the capacity, as well as place markers on the floor indicating social distancing.