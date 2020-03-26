Kaplan Mayor Mike Kloesel is reporting this morning the first confirmed case of the deadly coronavirus in Vermilion Parish
On his Facebook page, Kloesel said the Vermilion Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness confirmed to him that a positive case of coronavirus has been reported in Vermilion Parish.
"We knew this time period was coming. Let's just keep doing what we're doing," Kloesel wrote. "Social distancing, washing hands, and staying away from places that we don't need to be at."
Abbeville General today opened the first testing site for COVID-19 in Vermilion Parish from 10 a.m. until noon at the Erath/Delcambre Community Care Clinic located at 220 North Road, Erath. This testing site will remain open daily until further notice, according to the Office of Homeland Security.
The complete process should take about 30 minutes. Only high risk people will be screened, as determined by questions asked by nurses and providers.