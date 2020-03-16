Citizens will not be allowed to attend meetings Tuesday of the Lafayette city and parish councils due to restrictions designed to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The Pairsh Council, at a special meeting Tuesday, is expected to transfer $500,000 from the Combined Public Health Fund to the Public Health Unit Maintenance Fund to cover costs associated with responding to the coronavirus outbreak.
No positive cases of the deadly virus have been reported in Acadiana as of Monday morning. But Dr. Tina Stefanski, regional medical director, Louisiana Department of Health, said she expects a positive case in Acadiana this week as testing ramps up.
Mayor-President Josh Guillory announced Sunday the closing of all city and parish public buildings, including city hall, where council meetings are held. The Parish Council is scheduled to meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday, followed by a special meeting meeting to allocate money for the coronavirus response. The City Council is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. A joint meeting of the two is canceled.
Citizens are not allowed at the meetings, Guillory said, which will be live-streamed on the Lafayette Consolidated Government website, lafayettela.org, and will be shown live on Acadiana Open Channel.
Citizens wishing to comment on an item on the agenda will be able to call in during the meeting, according to Jamie Angelle, communications director. It has not been made clear what number citizens should be calling if they have questions.
An appeal of a February City Planning Commission decision regarding property for construction of popular discount grocer Aldi will not be taken up Tuesday.
The Council Clerk's Office issued a memo Monday citing Councilwoman Liz Hebert saying the appeal will be deferred to a later meeting when officials determine it is safe for interested residents to safely attend the meeting without fear of catching or spreading the coronavirus.