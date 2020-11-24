Wednesday marked the day to strike the tent for National Guard soldiers who’ve staffed the University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s COVID-19 testing site for the fall semester.
Wednesday was the semester’s end, when most students will make their way back to their hometowns and family.
Mark Mallory, a graduate student in history, said he stopped by for a COVID-19 test Tuesday before traveling home to Opelousas to see his family.
“I’m glad they offered it to anyone, even those who are not showing symptoms,” he said.
Eric Maron, campus spokesman, said test numbers increased at the twin tents used for registration and testing near the intersection of Hebrard Boulevard and Boucher Street, at UL Lafayette’s core. With COVID-19 cases rapidly escalating in Acadiana, students headed for home this week got tested to make certain, as best as possible, that they’d not bring the novel coronavirus home to family.
“That’s when we saw our biggest push,” Maron said.
Sgt. Joe Brown of the 844th Engineer Co., Pineville, said he has staffed the center since Oct. 1. He said students who came by were responsible people who mostly wanted to make sure they didn’t spread the illness to others, especially family.
He said numbers stayed “up,” usually in the vicinity of 60 or so tests per day. Nov. 11, Veterans Day, saw 197 students tested. On Monday, he said, there were 97 tests; last week, there were 86 on Monday, 56 on Tuesday, 63 on Wednesday, 50 on Thursday. The testing center was closed last Friday. Late mornings and afternoons were busier than early mornings.
He said UL Lafayette athletes tested frequently; the same held true of McNeese athletes, when they were on campus.
Maron said that since Oct. 19, 1,435 students were tested on campus.
Testing usually occurred from 9-3 daily, although it was scheduled to end at 1 p.m. Wednesday.
During the week of Nov. 15, UL Lafayette recorded more than 100 positive COVID-19 tests. Most of those were self-reported by students, including those living off campus-.
During the week of Nov. 22, 12 positive cases were self-reported by students, one was confirmed on campus and six cases were confirmed among faculty and staff.
Since March 16, when the pandemic began, there have been 166 confirmed student cases confirmed on campus, 336 self-reported student cases and 63 confirmed faculty or staff cases — 565 total cases. UL Lafayette enrolls more than 17,000 students.