A recent wedding in Abbeville with approximately 150 guests was responsible for a COVID-19 outbreak, the Louisiana Department of Health confirmed Tuesday.
The wedding was held at L’Eglise on Sept. 25. Several people who attended the wedding developed symptoms and tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, according to a statement from LDH.
LDH said it considered all attendees of the wedding to be exposed to COVID-19. The Department encouraged all unvaccinated attendees to quarantine through Oct. 9 and take public health precautions, monitoring for symptoms such as fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath, new loss of taste or smell, and sore throat, among others.
LDH also recommended testing for all attendees, even those who are not symptomatic and/or who are fully vaccinated. If an exposed unvaccinated individual tests negative for COVID-19 before the end of the quarantine period, the Department said, they still need to remain quarantined for the remainder of the 14 days.