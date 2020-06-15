Three public works employees with the city of Youngsville have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Youngsville Mayor Ken Ritter confirmed the COVID-19 cases Monday afternoon, which were reported by employees last Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
"The first two were each out voluntarily," Ritter said. "They thought they just had upper respiratory illnesses. The third one was asymptomatic but got a test out of an abundance of caution for his own health."
All three employees are quarantined at home and have not reported severe symptoms of the virus, according to Ritter.
The cases have been reported to the local Department of Health office, but due to the nature of the employees' work, testing has not been required for everyone who works for the department or city, Ritter said.
Public works employees generally work independently to maintain the city's roads, sewage and drainage. They've been instructed to return to the public works barn less frequently than normal, but otherwise have not seen major changes to their routine jobs.
When asked if the employees could have potentially contracted the virus while preparing the city for heavy rains forecasted for Tropical Storm Cristobal on June 7, Ritter said he doesn't think there is a correlation.
"I haven't really identified any similarities in their work pattern," Ritter said. "Two of the three are friends outside of work, so that might be something unique that could have contributed. Otherwise, public works employees work outdoors and they mostly work independently."
The city of Youngsville began taking temperatures of all employees twice daily last week at the recommendation of the Department of Health.
Other safeguards remain in place, including limits on gatherings and distance requirements throughout the workplace, Ritter said.
"Fortunately, these employees don't have contact with the public," Ritter said. "They're able to do their jobs while maintaining social distance. We're following the healthcare providers' guidance as to when they can return to work."