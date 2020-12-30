Acadiana coronavirus trends are pointing in the wrong direction as 2020 comes to an end, with hospitalizations again rising after recent declines. Positivity rates, like hospitalizations, also appeared poised to rise after plateauing at high levels.
The Dec. 29 regional hospital census — reported Wednesday — marked the first week-over-week increase in COVID-19 inpatients since Dec. 16, ending a 12-day streak of modest-but-steady declines. The 7.9% increase brought the total number of inpatients to 204, which is still shy of the fall-winter peak of 225 recorded on Dec. 16.
The recent hospitalization decline picked up steam heading into Christmas, with week-over-week percentage decreases in the double digits from Dec. 22 to Dec. 24. But the daily inpatient census increased for three straight days through Dec. 29, the latest reported date.
That included a whopping a 20-patient increase on Dec. 28, only the fourth time hospitalizations have jumped that much in one day since the pandemic began.
Daily COVID-19 hospitalization census in LDH Region 4:
|12-16
|12-17
|12-18
|12-19
|12-20
|12-21
|12-22
|12-23
|12-24
|12-25
|12-26
|12-27
|12-28
|12-29
Inpatients
|225
|209
|198
|191
|191
|202
|189
|185
|174
|179
|172
|175
|195
|204
7-day change
|+2
|-15
|-22
|-17
|-8
|-6
|-28
|-40
|-35
|-19
|-19
|-16
|-7
|+15
The hospitalization spike in November and December initially resembled the steep summer spike, which tested the limits of the seven-parish region’s healthcare system. But summer hospitalizations hit a towering peak of more than 300 and quickly fell again, while the fall spike appeared to give way to a high plateau and the hope of a gradual stepdown. That hope appeared to slip after Christmas.
Wednesday also brought 724 confirmed new cases, the largest single-day increase in the region since the pandemic began. The new cases represented a staggering 20% of newly reported tests.
Day-to-day case reporting is best viewed with caution, in conjunction with hospitalizations and weekly accumulations, as the next day could bring a dramatically lower case-to-test ratio. Complicating that uncertainty is typical holiday data inconsistencies.
Still, the daily Wednesday report bumped the rolling weekly case-to-test percentage above 10% for the first time since Dec. 9.
The Louisiana Department of Health’s weekly “date of test” reports are more reliable for tracking viral spread, since the weekly reports allocate positive or negative results to the date tests were taken. However, these reports are published with a week lag, meaning the Dec. 30 report shows results through Dec. 23.
The weekly reports show a fall positivity pattern that, like hospitalizations, mirrors the sharp initial increase of summer but then followed by slight decreases and a stubbornly high plateau.
The percentage of tests — molecular and antigen combined — yielding new cases had been above 9% for 44 days as of Dec. 23, according to the most recent weekly report. That surpasses the string of 37 straight days at that threshold over the summer, although the summer rates peaked at higher levels.
The fall case-to-test ratio in Acadiana does not appear to be going down any time soon, with slight increases revealed in the last two weekly reports. Six out of the region’s seven parishes posted significant increases over the week ending Dec. 23, with Lafayette — the region’s largest — showing a decrease.
Percentage of tests yielding new presumed cases over seven days/LDH date of test reports:
|Parish
|12-16
|12-23
|Acadia
|8.0
|8.8
|Evangeline
|8.6
|10.4
|Iberia
|7.6
|8.8
|Lafayette
|10.9
|9.3
|St. Landry
|8.1
|10.9
|St. Martin
|11.8
|13.3
|Vermilion
|7.6
|8.9
|All
|9.3
|9.7
The state’s positivity rates are not based on case-to-test ratios, and they exclude results from a handful of labs that report only positive or negative results. From the pool of tests it considers, the state combines all positive results — including multiple positive results from people who were already included in case counts — and factors that into the total number of conclusive results.
The state does not publish the data it uses to calculate positivity rates, making it impossible replicate the calculation. Still, the recent positivity rates published by the state tracks the same trend: a modest dip in Lafayette is keeping the region at a steady level, albeit a high one.
Whether that trend holds up into the first week of the new year is an open question. Lafayette's rolling weekly case-to-test ratio exceeded the region in the week since Christmas, according to the daily case reports.
Percentage of tests yielding new confirmed cases/LDH daily reports (rolling over seven days):
|Area
|12-27
|12-28
|12-29
|12-30
|Lafayette
|8.8%
|8.6%
|8.9%
|10.3%
|Acadiana
|7.8%
|7.7%
|7.9%
|10.0%