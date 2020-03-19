Waitr announced a few initiatives to support and protect restaurant partners, customers, drivers and employees during the new coronavirus outbreak, the company said in a Thursday morning news release.
Among those include:
- working with restaurant partners to offer free delivery and marketing programs.
- offering “no-contact” delivery, which allows for distancing between customers and delivery drivers.
- supplying all drivers with gloves.
- continuing to pay any hourly employee that contracts the virus and/or is in quarantine
"Right now, communities and small businesses around the nation are facing unprecedented and uncertain times," said Waitr CEO Carl Grimstad in a prepared statement. "We want to be a valuable resource and partner to help our local communities find creative solutions to support restaurants and consumers in this time of need. Under this current climate, we have heightened all of our precautionary standards and procedures to ensure the health, safety, and comfort of our restaurant partners, diners and staff as we all navigate through this pandemic."
Earlier this year, Waitr drivers learned they would be laid off in April and could reapply for their jobs as independent contractors afterward.
Most of the company's drivers are still working as hourly employees; however, some of newer drivers are delivering for the company as independent contractors and would not qualify for payment if they were sick with the virus or were quarantined.
It was not immediately clear Thursday morning if drivers had to show documentation of quarantine orders or a positive test for COVID-19, or coronavirus disease 2019, in order to receive pay.
Many in Louisiana and across the country have been unable to get tested for the virus without severe symptoms and another condition that would put them at higher risk for complications.
Acadiana restaurant owners and staff have been pleading with the community to continue supporting their businesses during the uncertain days and weeks ahead as they are restricted from serving food through any means other than takeout, drive-thru or delivery.
Waitr, which is based in Lafayette, is a tech company known for restaurant delivery. As of December 31, 2019, Waitr and Bite Squad operated in small and medium sized markets in the United States in approximately 640 cities.