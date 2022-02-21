On Monday, the same day that the Lafayette Parish library board was scheduled to discuss banning books and materials — the teen title, “This Book is Gay” drove part of that effort — the University of Louisiana at Lafayette announced that it had received a grant to expand its LGBTQ+ library collection.
Zachary Stein, head of special collections at the Edith Garland Dupré Library at UL, said that was mere happenstance: He has wanted to beef up the LGBTQ+ collection at the university for some time because what was available to students and scholars failed to serve what he said is a “representative” population on campus that is interested in the subject. That application had nothing to do with banning books or relocating materials, which the public library has been discussing.
The university library will use the $10,000 National Endowment for the Humanities grant, which was recently revealed. Funds should arrive soon to help expand the collection’s books, artifacts, manuscripts and oral histories in that subject area. UL Lafayette offers a minor in gender and sexualities studies.
The grant is one of 200 that are being made to libraries across the country under the American Rescue Plan: Humanities Grants for Libraries, a program that is intended to help libraries that were adversely affected by the pandemic. About 370 applications were submitted for the grants, which reflect a competitive process involving a variety of types of libraries, including public, academic and those that serve special populations.
“Libraries have faced significant hardships throughout the pandemic – from budget cuts to staff furloughs to building closures – especially in our communities of the greatest need,” American Library Association President Patty Wong said in an issued statement. “This crucial support from NEH will enable our beloved institutions, and the dedicated people who run them, to rebuild and emerge from the pandemic stronger than ever.”
The expanded collection at UL Lafayette will help scholars and the public in conducting research on LGBTQ+ history, Stein and his co-collaborator, assistant professor Marissa Petrou of UL’s public history program, said. Stein and Petrou are planning a host of efforts to build up the LGBTQ+ books and materials, including research books, oral histories and hosting public speakers. Those events will be announced soon.
Stein said the local project, “Queering the Collection: Expanding and Archiving LGBTQ+ History in Southwest Louisiana,” has a window of March to August in which funds must be spent. Petrou said the funds, which are not renewable, include hiring an assistant to help with the project.
Stein said the current LGBTQ+ collection at the Dupré Library is “pretty lacking at the moment. It’s something we want to build up.”
Petrou said there is a rich and varied LGBTQ+ history locally.