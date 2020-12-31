Rhonda Gleason, 46, of Lafayette, didn't know why all of a sudden her multiple sclerosis flared up around Dec. 11.
Early that morning, she could hear subtle gurgling respiratory sounds and had a little pain in her upper right chest and arm.
"I wondered could I have COVID and it’s triggering the MS?" she said. "I didn’t have fever. I didn’t have pneumonia-like symptoms."
Because she had recently received an infusion treatment for her MS, her New Orleans doctor suggested getting a COVID-19 test. Gleason didn't think it would be positive. She got her results via a patient portal Dec. 14.
"I sat there for like two hours just looking at my result," she said. "I thought, this doesn't make any sense.'"
Because of her MS, Gleason had been following the protocols health experts recommend: Wearing a mask (an N100 mask), social distancing, limiting trips outside the home.
On the advice of her doctor, Gleason went to Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center's emergency room, which was crowded with people suffering COVID-related symptoms. Her blood pressure and heart rate were high and her glucose was in the red zone, but the EKG and X-ray were clear.
She agreed with the ER doctor that she could treat herself at home. He prescribed a steroid, which she didn't use, fearing her immune system's reaction to the drug. The next day, she was approved for monoclonal antibodies and received the infusion Dec. 17.
"Things seemed to almost plateau," Gleason said, "and then I got hit hard again. It’s almost like the COVID is finding a way."
While it's only been a few weeks since her symptoms appeared, Gleason's doctors said she's going to be a long-hauler, someone who battles COVID for a long time.
Gleason's long-hauler symptoms include thrombosis in her legs. If she sits upright for long periods, her legs start to throb. She suffers brain fog and painful blood pressure-related headaches. All she can do is monitor her pressure, take aspirin and ride it out.
"Even with an ablated immune system, this is where I am and I’m grateful," she said.
Gleason and her 8- and 16-year-old daughters, Lilly and Laney, try to laugh and eliminate stress. A single mom, her first reaction to learning she had COVID-19 on top of her MS was worry for her girls.
"The first thing I thought was what's going happen to them? Where are they going to go?" she said. "All those things come into your mindset immediately. It’s a hell of a rude awakening. But every day that I think about those issues I’m so glad I can think about those issues. Otherwise I would not be here."