The National Guard has established a toehold on the University of Lafayette campus where it will help protect students from a domestic and global terror — COVID-19.
Some 28 soldiers will be at Burke-Hawthorne Hall over the next five weeks to vaccinate students and test them for COVID-19, part of the statewide effort to bolster protection against the coronavirus that has imperiled most of the world.
Dean Margarita Perez said Monday was the first day of the testing and vaccination program promoted by the campus, National Guard and Louisiana Department of Health. Once the federal Food and Drug Administration approves the vaccinations — that may occur next month — the University of Louisiana System will mandate vaccinations for the 90,000 students who attend the system’s nine campus.
They include UL Lafayette, McNeese State, Nicholls State, the University of New Orleans, Southeastern Louisiana University, Northwestern State, Grambling State, Louisiana Tech and ULM.
Sgt. Gateson Celestine said the vaccinations and COVID testing will occur from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. There will be additional rapid testing in campus parking lots from Thursday through Sunday as students move onto campus.
Perez said students, faculty, staff and the public are welcome. Students who have not received their shots can qualify for a gift card. UL Lafayette has been allocated 6,000 gift cards for $100 to encourage students to get vaccinations.
“Frequent testing can catch asymptomatic people and allow us to know if they have COVID,” she said. Vaccinations, she said, are the “ticket to finding the end to COVID.”
She said she is uncertain how many students have been vaccinated, but the information will become known as students submit their vaccination records to the campus. She said UL Lafayette hosted a clinic with vaccinations at the end of the spring semester.
She said the campus will require some random testing from among students who are not vaccinated starting next week. She said although many students are not vaccinated, there is no coordinated opposition to the shots.
Destinee Smith, a graduate student from Shreveport in communication, said she was “a little nervous” about getting the vaccination Monday because she is skittish about shots. But, she said, her friends have been vaccinated and she was ready to join them.
“I’m the last person within my friend group,” she said.
Ganon Seaux, a sophomore from Lafayette studying industrial technology, said some of his friends “started getting sick” so he was at the front of the line to get his vaccination Monday. He wanted to avoid risking the health of compromised family members, too.
“I’m taking it seriously,” he said.