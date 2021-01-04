The Lafayette location of the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles will be closed until further noticed as a precaution related to COVID-19.
The state office announced Monday morning via social media the closure of its Lafayette, Coushatta and Bunkie offices.
Matthew Boudreaux, a spokesperson for the office, confirmed that the Lafayette and Coushatta locations are temporarily closed as a precaution related to the novel coronavirus. Boudreaux said his team is waiting on additional information before labeling the Bunkie closure as related to COVID-19.
The Lafayette location is expected to reopen on Thursday, Jan. 14, after one employee tested positive for COVID-19, Boudreaux said.
Most OMV services are available online at expresslane.org.
Those who need to visit an office in person can schedule an appointment online at the nearby Breaux Bridge, New Iberia, Abbeville or Opelousas locations. Offices in Crowley and Eunice are also open for walk-in customers.
OMV locations across the state have temporarily closed during the pandemic because of COVID-19 outbreaks. The state agency has encouraged people to utilize the website for services to limit exposure and reduce the spread of the virus.