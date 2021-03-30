A year ago, the Rev. James Pritchard, senior pastor at First Baptist Church in Lafayette, was preaching to his new church via an Easter sermon videoed near Dallas. What a difference a year makes.
On this Resurrection Sunday, Prichard will still be preaching in an era of COVID-19, but he’ll be in the pulpit at First Baptist, 1100 Lee Ave. He expects to share the sanctuary there with much of his flock present.
“This will be my first Easter in town,” he said. For Easter 2020, he and his family were “locked down” for COVID at his former church east of Dallas, while the world was plunged into the early weeks of the pandemic.
This year, he said, First Baptist is among many Acadiana churches that are experiencing increased attendance as COVID-19 cases are declining and vaccinations increase. He said he expects good attendance Sunday, and his church is prepared to accommodate larger gatherings.
“It’s Resurrection Sunday, the biggest day on the calendar for Christians,” he said. “Pretty much everyone tries to get to church.”
To accommodate the people with additional health concerns – advanced age or specific comorbidities – he said First Baptist will continue to offer online worship and Sunday school as well as an additional, mask-only, socially distanced, shorter 8 a.m. service on Easter that will enable people to be in church and leave before the next service begins at 9:30.
“Many people need to stay home because of health concerns and some prefer not to take risks,” he said. But the “pull” of wanting to be in the sanctuary will be especially strong on Easter Sunday for people who haven’t entered the sanctuary since March 2020, so he expects services to be well attended.
He noted that the state permits 100 percent attendance at church but said First Baptist continues to follow state mandates and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. It also reserves areas of the church for people who prefer social distancing, masks and other precautions.
“There is no limit on capacity. We could do away with social distance seating and pack people in there, but because we can, doesn’t mean we should,” he said.
The Rev. Joseph Daly, pastor at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension, 1030 Johnston St., said anticipation for Easter Sunday has been “a long time coming.”
“A year ago, we were shut down and had no services,” he said. This year, there will be additional Easter services.
Daly said church attendance has increased over the last four to six weeks and he expects it to increase again Sunday. Decreasing numbers of COVID cases and more vaccinations have bolstered the confidence of churchgoers.
He said the church will continue to abide by state and CDC guidelines, but that it will also be ready for more attendance.
“We’ve always had a sunrise service outdoors,” he said. But with COVID, he said there will be an additional outdoor service in addition to an indoor service. The outdoor services will be at 7 and 9, the indoor service at 11. The weather outlook is good, he noted.
Even the outdoor services will include masks and social distancing, he said.
Livestreamed services will continue for those who are exercising additional caution, he said.
He said to the best of his knowledge, there have been no cases connected to services at his church, which supports the effort for safety.
At Asbury Methodist Church, 101 Live Oak Drive, the Rev. John Cannon, pastor, said the church will continue to limit seating capacity to about 150 people – the sanctuary usually seats more than 400 – but will offer additional services to permit social distancing.
Service times will be 7:30, 8:30, 9:45 and 11 in the sanctuary on Sunday morning, he said. Additional services are scheduled for 9:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the SpiritWind chapel.
“As more people get vaccinated, more people are coming back. People are eager to get back, to see others in person,” he said. “It is absolutely the strangest year. We’ve learned new things (about worship) and we have adapted. We’ve been able to do ministry in different ways and to connect with our congregation in different ways.
“The church was never closed. We weren’t able to do things in person as we had been. But the church remained the same: We’ve grown, lived and shared in the love of Christ.”