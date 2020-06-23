The spread of coronavirus may have slowed in some nursing homes, but in some Acadiana nursing homes the virus is spreading among residents and staff.
Forty-six residents and 27 employees of Acadiana nursing homes tested positive in the past week for COVID-19, according to the state health department’s weekly update posted Monday.
The largest increases were at Evangeline Oaks Guest House in Carencro, where new cases were reported in 15 residents and four employees, and Southwind Healthcare and Rehab Center in Crowley, with 10 new cases among residents and five among staff.
At Maison du Monde in Abbeville, seven employees tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week.
J. Michael Morrow Memorial Nursing Home in Arnaudville had six new cases among residents, the health department reported Monday. By May 31, the nursing home already had been hit hard by the virus, with 77 total cases among residents, 34 among employees and 34 deaths.
In Lafayette Parish, Courtyard Manor in Lafayette had four new cases of COVID-19 in residents, while Camelot of Broussard had three new cases among residents.