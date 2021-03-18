Ochsner Lafayette General has 5,000 new appointments available for the two-dose Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine, hospital officials said Thursday in a prepared statement.

Louisiana expanded eligibility March 9 for COVID-19 vaccines to include all adults who have a qualifying health condition, which includes obesity and being overweight. However, many adults remain unaware that they are eligible, the statement said.

“In conversations that we’ve had with patients and members of the community, it has become apparent that many people are not aware that they are eligible, so we want to help get that message out," said Ochsner Lafayette General Chief Medical Officer Amanda Logue. "Anyone 16 or older who is overweight or who has a condition the CDC considers likely to put a person at a high risk of serious COVID-19 complications, including conditions like asthma or hypertension, is now eligible to receive the vaccine."

Since Dec. 15, the health system has administered more than 35,000 vaccine doses, according to the statement. About 5,000 new appointments for th Pfizer vaccine are now available and can be scheduled at OchsnerLG.org/vaccine or by calling 855-206-9675. Walk-ups will not be accepted.

Vaccines are administered from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. The hospital expects to be adding more Saturday clinics in coming weeks.

OLG's vaccination site at the Heymann Convention Center will remain open until March 31. On April 1, the operation will move to the Martin Luther King Recreation Center, at 309 Cora St.

The vaccination site is open to those without insurance regardless of their patient status at Ochsner.

“We are committed to caring for our community and offering anyone who is eligible the opportunity to get the COVID-19 vaccine as quickly and safely as possible," Logue said. "Vaccination is an important step in controlling this pandemic and ultimately preventing hospitalization and death related to COVID.”

A full list of criteria can be found at https://ldh.la.gov/covidvaccine/.

For a full list of frequently asked vaccine questions, visit https://ochsnerlg.org/vaccine.

