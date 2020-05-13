Official word from the LHSAA to the media is still pending, but it looks like LHSAA athletes will not return to workouts until June 8. A memo also states that schools will not be allowed to host summer camps.

Key points that apparently were hammered out during an LHSAA executive committee conference call on Wednesday were posted on a Facebook page listed as “Sulphur boys basketball.” An official from another member school said the contents of the post matched what was sent out to member schools by the LHSAA via email late Wednesday.

The brief list of bullet points says no activities, including workouts, practices, banquets, etc., can be held until at least June 8 and details on what is allowed will be available closer to June 8.

“Safety of students/coaches is the #1 concern,” was another point, along with summer camps being banned.

The memo also said that schools can anticipate some things to open on June 8, but with limited numbers of students and explanations on contact/noncontact, etc., and what will be allowed.

The final point states that LHSAA plans for its fall seasons are being worked on now.

The novel coronavirus pandemic prompted the LHSAA to stop its sports season in mid-March as Louisiana began its stay at home order from Gov. John Bel Edwards. The LHSAA announced its was canceling the remainder of its spring sports and championships on April 9.

Schools were hoping to begin workouts next week as part of Phase 1 of Louisiana's reopening, prior to Wednesday's meeting.

