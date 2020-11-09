Coronavirus cases are rising in Lafayette Parish and the surrounding Acadiana region, far outpacing test increases. The increases follow two months of relatively steady numbers, with slight and short-lived fluctuations in either direction.
Lafayette Parish on Monday recorded its highest weekly caseload since Aug. 20. That corresponds with increases across the seven-parish Region 4, which is home to about 600,000 people. The current increases are comparable to those in early June that preceded a summer spike that resulted in hundreds of deaths and pushed local hospitals to their limits, according to Tina Stefanski, the state’s regional health administrator.
“There has definitely been a noticeable change over the last couple weeks, and we are headed in the wrong direction,” Stefanski said. “It’s hard to say what’s going to happen in a couple weeks. But I do think it’s a warning sign that if we don’t course correct, and more strictly follow these preventive practices, we are going to be back where we were this summer.”
Many new infections are originating at social gatherings among people between the ages of 5 and 29, Stefanski said. Evidence from contact tracing and elsewhere suggests that private settings — as opposed to school buildings — are where the virus is spreading most efficiently, Stefanski said.
“We understand people want to get together. But the flipside of that is those are really ripe for the virus to be spread, because it’s very hard to wear masks in those private gatherings,” Stefanski said.
Lafayette Parish’s seven-day caseload on Monday stood at 211, more than double the weekly tally recorded on Nov. 2. The 115% case increase dwarfed the 25% increase in newly reported tests.
The Region 4 weekly caseload on Monday was 676, an increase of 94% since Nov. 2 and the highest tally since Aug. 19. The increase in Region 4 cases over the past week is three times the increase in tests.
Region 4 weekly cases as a percentage of tests has exceeded 5% in Region 4 for three days in a row, the first time that has happened since Aug. 19 to Aug. 21.
The downward trend following southwest Louisiana’s summer spike flatlined in early September. While the recent sharp increases appear to break the two-month holding pattern, the Region 4 case numbers and test positivity rates are still far below the heights seen in July.
Seven-day caseloads in Region 4 at the end of July ranged from about 2,500 to 3,000, and new cases consistently represented 10% to 15% of test volumes.
The Region 4 increases are occurring as the state — which thus far has avoided the fall case explosions seen across the country — is seeing modest but consistent increases as well. Louisiana’s rolling seven-day caseload has increased more than 30% for three straight days, the first time that has happened since mid-July.
Louisiana hospitalizations for COVID-19 on Sunday stood at 652, the most recorded since Sept. 16. While that is a concerning increase, the current number of COVID-19 patients still pales in comparison to the summer and spring peaks when the state saw between 1,500 and 2,000.