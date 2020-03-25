Beginning Friday, Acadiana music lovers can enjoy a series of virtual concerts on Friday nights.
Called DTA! House Sessions, the concerts are aimed at filling the gap left behind when the spring Downtown Alive! concert series was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a statement from Downtown Lafayette Unlimited, which organizes the concerts.
The House Sessions will help to raise money for Downtown Alive! musicians and others who have lost out on income because of canceled gigs.
“Downtown Alive! is a cultural institution in the Lafayette and Acadiana community,” said Anita Begnaud, CEO of Downtown Lafayette Unlimited and the Downtown Development Authority. “We were bummed to cancel the Spring season of DTA!, but our nonprofit organization has pivoted to providing support for Downtown businesses and musicians who are suffering during these unprecedented times.”
“Providing an outlet for the community to ‘come together’ using social media to support our local musicians and enjoy some incredible music is the least we can do right now to help keep the community united.”
The first virtual concert will feature a live performance by Lane Mack at 7 p.m. Friday. The performance will be broadcast via the Downtown Alive! Facebook page as a live video and will be shared on the Downtown Lafayette website and social media channels following the livestream. Audience members will be encouraged to leave tips for Lane Mack & The Balladeers; purchase DTA! Merchandise (of which a portion of sales will go to local musicians); or donate to a Lost My Gig Fundraiser.
Where to watch: https://www.facebook.com/events/252782449076410/