David Allen, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s top graduate school graduate, said he’ll collect his diploma with some sense of relief Wednesday.
“It’s over. It’s finally over. All those hard, long nights of work finally paid off” is what he said will cross his mind at the Wednesday evening Graduate School graduation at Cajun Field. “You didn’t quit.”
Allen, who graduated Opelousas Catholic High School and UL Lafayette’s undergraduate program in architecture, was selected as the top graduate school graduate in the School of Art and in the Graduate School, awards he didn’t expect but relishes nonetheless.
The son of Nathaniel and Grace Allen of Eunice said the College of Arts helped him through a journey of more than five years to collect his undergraduate and graduate degrees and “encouraged me to excel.” He’ll start work as an architectural designer in Denver next month.
He said he tried to be a credit to his parents, who instilled in him a good work ethic and taught him “how to carry myself.” At the end of his collegiate career, he said, he hopes he made good on their investment in him.
Allen will graduate — he said he’d proudly “put on that black robe” — at the last of nine commencement ceremonies scheduled for outdoors at UL Lafayette on Tuesday and Wednesday. Weather forecasts call for plenty of sun both days.
Six ceremonies for academic colleges will be held Tuesday; ceremonies for two academic colleges and the Graduate School will follow Wednesday.
There will be no general assembly at the Cajundome — that occurs most semesters — in a nod to the dangers of COVID-19. The outdoor venues are intended to ensure the health and safety of attendees.
Fall 2020 Commencement ceremonies can be viewed via livestream on UL Lafayette’s website.
Here is the schedule for graduation ceremonies:
• College of Liberal Arts, 8 a.m. Tuesday at Cajun Field.
• College of the Arts, 8 a.m. Tuesday at Lamson Park, Yvette Girouard Field.
• College of Education, 8 a.m. Tuesday at M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field, Russo Park.
• Ray P. Authement College of the Sciences, 11 a.m. Tuesday at M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field, Russo Park.
• University College, 6 p.m. Tuesday at M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field, Russo Park.
• B.I.Moody III College of Business Administration, 6 p.m. Tuesday at Cajun Field.
• College of Engineering, 8 a.m. Wednesday at Cajun Field.
• College of Nursing and Allied Health Professions, 8 a.m. Wednesday at Russo Park.
• Graduate School, 6 p.m. Wednesday at Cajun Field
The university will provide parking for family and friends of graduates who hold tickets to individual ceremonies. Seating will ensure social distancing and guests and graduates will be required to wear masks.
Those attending can carry one small, clear bag and a purse or clutch. University Police will check contents.
