Small businesses in Lafayette Parish hampered by the COVID-19 shutdown can apply for a grant through a program offered by Lafayette Consolidated Government and the Lafayette Economic Development Authority.

The Lafayette Business Recovery Program will awards forgivable grants up to $10,000 to assist with three months of costs associated with the pandemic after March 27. Expenses must include but are not limited to rent, payroll, insurance, benefits and utilities.

The estimated 2,800 businesses that may qualify are those that employ 10 or fewer people and include hair stylists, photographers, musicians, artists, bakers, caterers, dog trainers and wedding planners.

“Getting assistance to those local small businesses that were forced to close, through no fault of their own because of COVID-19, is a critical step towards getting through this fiscal emergency,” Mayor-President Josh Guillory said. “We’ve already seen several businesses close in recent months. So it is more important than ever to invest in our local economy. I am proud to partner with LEDA to bring this additional help to our local businesses.”

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded LCG a Community Development Block Grant totaling $852,935, and LEDA offered an additional $200,000 which will be housed at the Community Foundation of Acadiana, along with its Business Relief Fund, established to accept private donations.

All efforts are intended to provide relief to the business community impacted by COVID-19.

“The Community Development staff along with the LEDA staff have worked tirelessly to put together a simplified process for small businesses to receive some much-needed relief,” says Hollis Conway, director of community development for LCG. “In anticipation of receiving final approval from HUD to access the CDBG CV funding, we can begin receiving pre-screening applications. With this process we hope to reduce the time between the application submission and final funding.”

Program selection committee will include Josh Carlson, Lafayette Parish Council; Nanette Cook, Lafayette City Council; Jim Dore, Vistage Worldwide; Patrick Lewis, Lafayette City Council; Willie Leday, retired Federal Probation Officer; Heidi Melancon, Louisiana Small Business Development Center; Frank Neuner, NeunerPate; Bryan Tabor, Lafayette Parish Council; and Nathan Thornton, Thornton Consulting and Associates.

To apply, visit lafayette.org/brp. A helpline will be available Wednesday at 337-769-4091.