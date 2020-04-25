The number of novel coronavirus cases and coronavirus related deaths in Acadiana continued to creep up Saturday, with several new cases and deaths reported by the Louisiana Department of Health.
The Louisiana Department of Health’s Region 4, covering Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin and Vermilion parishes, reported 21 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and two new deaths Saturday. The two deaths were in Iberia Parish.
Lafayette Parish saw only two new reported cases and no new deaths Saturday. There has not been a new confirmed COVID-19 fatality reported in Lafayette since April 17.
Meanwhile, the number of commercial test results attributed to Lafayette Parish dropped by more than half Saturday. On April 18, there were 17,515 commercial test results assigned to Lafayette Parish. This Saturday, there were only 8,067 commercial test results listed after major changes were reported by the state Friday.
LDH conducted a comprehensive review of commercial tests, removing 35,000 duplicate reports and moving tests from the parish where the test was conducted to the individual’s parish of residence, a Friday press release said.
“From this point forward, tests will be reported by parish of residence. The same way cases are reported,” LDH Press Secretary Kelly Zimmerman said in a text exchange Saturday.
People came from surrounding parishes to be tested at the Cajundome testing site, which operated until last week. A new drive-thru testing site has opened at SWLA Health Services’ clinic in Lafayette to fill the void after the Cajundome site ceased operation, and it is also open to residents of all parishes.
It’s unclear how much of the drop in Lafayette’s commercial testing numbers is due to reapportionment and how much is due to removing duplicated test reports.
Statewide, there were 372 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 43 new deaths attributed to the disease. In total, 1,644 people have died and 26,512 have contracted the virus, LDH reports.
The state did not provide new data on the number of people who are considered recovered from COVID-19. On Friday, LDH provided recovery numbers for the first time, reporting that 14,927 people were considered recovered as of Wednesday.
Totals for the seven LDH Region 4 parishes include:
- Lafayette: 442 cases, up two; 17 deaths, no change
- Iberia: 240 cases, up nine; 15 deaths, up two
- St. Martin: 219 cases, up one; 14 deaths, no change
- St. Landry: 163 cases, up six; 34 deaths, no change
- Acadia: 130 cases, up one; 7 deaths, no change
- Evangeline: 45 cases, up one; 0 deaths, no change
- Vermilion: 34 cases, up one; 1 death, no change