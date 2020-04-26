There were a total of 26,773 known cases of the novel coronavirus in Louisiana as of Sunday, with 1,279 of those being in the Acadiana area.
A total of 1,670 people have died from COVID-19 complications in the state, including 90 in the Acadiana region.
The Louisiana Department of Health reported 261 new confirmed cases of the virus in an update at noon Sunday, about a 0.98% increase since the Saturday update.
The Department of Health reported 26 additional deaths in the same time frame, about a 1.58% increase over Saturday.
Of the state's new cases, 6 were reported in the Acadiana area, as defined by the Department of Health's Region 4 of Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin and Vermilion parishes. That's roughly a 0.47% increase over Saturday's numbers.
Of the state's new deaths, 2 were reported in the Acadiana area. That's roughly a 2.3% increase over Saturday's numbers.
Lafayette Parish continues to have more known COVID-19 cases than any other parish in the Acadiana area, with a total of 443 reported as of Sunday. St. Landry Parish has the most COVID-19-related deaths in the area, with a total of 34 reported as of Sunday.
Here is a breakdown of cases and deaths by parish:
- Lafayette Parish: 443 cases (up 1), 17 deaths (no change)
- Iberia Parish: 243 cases (up 3), 16 deaths (up 1)
- St. Martin Parish: 221 cases (up 2), 15 deaths (up 1)
- St. Landry Parish: 163 cases (no change), 34 deaths (no change)
- Acadia Parish: 130 cases (no change), 7 deaths (no change)
- Evangeline Parish: 45 cases (no change), no deaths (no change)
- Vermilion Parish: 34 cases (no change), 1 death (no change)
As of the Department of Health's update at noon Sunday, 265 of Louisiana's 1,701 hospitalized patients were on ventilators.
A total of 7,310 tests have been completed by the state lab with an additional 135,726 tests reported to the state by commercial labs.
The the number of commercial test results attributed to Lafayette Parish dropped by more than half Saturday, which state health officials have attributed to removing duplicate reports and moving tests from the parish where the test was conducted to the individual's parish of residence.
Louisiana's first COVID-19 case was reported March 9, and the first cases were reported in Acadiana on March 18.
All 64 parishes in the state have reported cases.