Senior year is a milestone and Lafayette educators are finding creative ways to make the experience special for teenagers whose high school careers ended abruptly because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Lafayette High Principal Rachel Brown said processing the sudden end of the school year has involved a grieving process for herself and students. While hard for everyone, it’s especially hard for the seniors who were hoping to appreciate their final weeks on campus, she said.
“I always like to say school is not a building, it’s an experience. And this is definitely a different experience. These seniors who have worked four hard years for this time to be able to enjoy traditions and positive parts of the experience are having to find more creative, out of the box ways to close out their senior year,” Brown said.
A team at the school has been rethinking Lafayette High’s traditions to allow students to enjoy them while away from campus, she said.
Lafayette High celebrated a virtual spirit week where students shared school memories and photos showing how they’re spending their time home from school on Instagram. The school is looking to take a similar approach with its senior week, where seniors have the chance to celebrate their top dog status with costume days, color wars and other activities, Brown said.
The school also has an ongoing feature on its Facebook page where seniors, especially in spring sports or extracurricular activities, are spotlighted, she said.
Early College Academy is similarly honoring its seniors, Principal Alex Melton said.
“Everybody has pride in their senior class and we’re not able to define that as we normally would. I think any small way we can say, ‘Class of 2020, congratulations and let’s celebrate you’ — I think that’s important,” Melton said.
Friday morning, Melton and ECA staff members divided into teams and caravanned to students’ homes to deliver “ECA Class of 2020” yard signs. Teachers decked out their vehicles and a school bus with paint pens for the voyage and waved signs, grad balloons and shakers as they cheered for the students and planted the yard signs.
In some ways, ECA’s 67 seniors were well prepared for the separation, Melton said. The students were solely enrolled in courses at South Louisiana Community College and visited ECA faculty and one another for a bi-monthly seminar and on their breaks between classes.
While independent, the small class still had strong bonds and it’s difficult for the students having their goodbyes accelerated, he said.
If possible, ECA plans to salvage prom and its senior banquet. The faculty voted to make rescheduling events a top priority if social distancing and COVID-19 prevention rules will allow large group gatherings before the end of the summer, he said.
While academics are at the heart of the school experience, the social experiences also matter.
“We all remember the good times we had in school. When we look back, I’m sure very few of them have to do with Shakespeare. It’s usually some kind of celebration,” Melton said.
Brown said the Lafayette High staff is working to arrange a final, special moment for seniors to come on campus once gatherings are possible. They also hope to preserve the school’s paper toss, where seniors throw their notes and other school papers in the air and blanket the school’s practice football field in a sea of white before snapping photos and making paper angels.
It’s the kind of tradition that can’t be recreated online, she said.
Northside High Principal Julia Williams is devoted to ensuring the Class of 2020 has a class portrait. Williams said the class of roughly 125 seniors has grown close over the years and everyone knows everyone. She wants them to have a final moment as a class preserved in time.
“It’s that one time capsule. That’s important to me that we’re able to capture that moment and give it to the kids as well as have it for ourselves,” Williams said.
Northside, and other Lafayette Parish high schools, are also looking ahead to the possibility of in-person graduation ceremonies. This week the district announced graduation ceremonies would be delayed from late May to early July in the hopes large gatherings can be held safely with modifications.
The decision sparked excitement and hope among the seniors and their parents. Several parents have already stepped forward to offer assistance modifying graduation to ensure it can be held in person, whether that means securing masks for guests or revamping the seating layout.
It was heartwarming, Williams said.
“Knowing the parents have our back is nice. It’s important we work as a team to get to that end goal together. We all want to see success for the kids,” she said.
In-person ceremony or not, the students are itching to collect their caps and gowns to have a tangible piece of graduation in hand. Williams said the items were delayed but once they come in, they’re planning a few surprises for the seniors.