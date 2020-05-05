Students and teachers have faced a challenging new landscape during the novel coronavirus pandemic. Graduating students in the University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s College of Education have faced unique challenges straddling both worlds as resident teachers.
Marlene Beard, interim director of UL’s Office of Teacher Clinical Experiences, said she received panicked calls and emails from resident teachers shortly after Gov. John Bel Edwards closed K-12 schools in mid-March. They were concerned: How will we complete our teaching hours? How will we complete our portfolios for graduation if we’re not in the classroom?
Imagine nearly 100 graduating students panic-stricken they wouldn’t be able to graduate, she said.
As UL shifted to online only instruction in late March, the Louisiana Department of Education issued guidance to teacher preparation programs waiving instructional hours requirements and allowing the programs to recommend students for certification as long as they submit their portfolios and pass their required courses, Beard said.
The students’ portfolios, which are used for national accreditation assessments for the UL College of Education, require many “artifacts,” including unit plans, pre- and post-tests, observations of their classroom teaching and research-based projects, she said.
“We’re coming up with creative ways we can still complete these artifacts,” Beard said.
George Lafleur, a UL early childhood education senior, was conducting an action research project following a single kindergartener who was bright but struggled to focus and remain engaged in lessons. Lafleur implemented goal charts, flexible seating and other techniques, and over time the student was completing math problems on his own and sounding out words without prompting, Lafleur said.
The resident teacher wasn’t able to see the student’s progress through to the end, but he and his mentor teacher at Broadmoor Elementary, Jenaye Kimbrough, were able to extrapolate the data and observations he’d collected to estimate how the student’s focus would have improved by the end of the semester, he said.
While a workable solution, it’s not as fulfilling as seeing the student’s full progress in person. Being away from the classroom has been difficult, he said.
“I cried the first two weeks. I still have moments where I cry. We got these kids in August, and we made it. We finally got to student teaching. We finally saw the end of the tunnel and had these kids who were our students and to know we won’t see them again and have a goodbye — it’s like a break-up,” Lafleur said.
The 24-year-old posted a brief message for his students on his YouTube page to let them know he’s thinking of them. He took some comfort knowing they could see him, hear his voice and return to the video when they were feeling upset and missing school, he said.
Lafleur has also connected with parents on his Instagram page, devoted to his teaching journey, to field questions about the students, offer words of encouragement and connect with the children. His mentor teacher has also kept him in the loop and involved in the school community while away, he said.
Mentor teacher Christy Taylor, a second-grade educator at Woodvale Elementary, said she’s worked to do the same with her two resident teachers. Taylor and her residents split time during the week connecting with students on optional Zoom lessons, she said.
On a pre-COVID-19 day with her residents, Taylor would observe her co-teachers, divide lesson duties, offer feedback on instruction and bring her residents to meetings with other teachers, among a host of other duties. While things are different now, they’re still the same classroom family, she said.
“My whole classroom is set up on community and when those young teachers come in, they’re part of the community. Period,” Taylor said.
“I feel like you can’t let that go just because school got done early. The kids were very attached to them and I was very attached to my mentees. It just made sense to try to keep it going. I think the worst thing we could do when we get mentees is to not make them feel like they’re a part [of it],” she said.
UL senior Chaley Boatmon, one of Taylor’s residents, said she enjoys jazzing up the Zoom lessons. The 22-year-old has made Disney themed PowerPoints, organized Jeopardy! style math activities, worked gifs into slides and turned word problems into funny stories about the students and teachers.
Boatmon said she enjoys lightening the mood. The resident teacher has logged onto Zoom lessons early to prepare materials and found students in the classes early, chatting and catching up, because they miss one another. It’s a difficult time for the students, she said.
The early childhood education senior is also using the opportunity to continue learning. She brainstorms with Taylor about ways to improve the sessions, to make the online style more engaging and overcome the online method’s shortfalls, like the inability to analyze body language on small screens.
Technology is not always your friend, she said, but after this experience she feels more confident leading a virtual class should the need arise when she has her own classroom in the fall.
The physical school closure also provided a moment of personal clarity for Boatmon. The senior comes from a family of teachers and at times questioned if she pursued the profession for herself or fell into the family line of work. Forced out of the classroom, she immediately missed educating.
“I was getting my younger sister, she’s a fifth-grader, and saying, “Come on, let’s learn!” … I couldn’t not teach. I had to teach someone. It was definitely an awakening moment for me,” Boatmon said.
The experience has been difficult, but it’s a prime example of the unpredictability of the profession. The veteran educator said she hopes Boatmon and the other resident teachers walk away with a sense of resiliency and flexibility.
“Teaching is not a set profession, things change constantly, and a lot of it is outside the circle of control. All kinds of crazy stuff happens. You have to have confidence in yourself and the people around you who support you to deal with it,” she said.
The experience has also given the residents a deeper appreciation for the yearlong residency program, they said. The state mandated all teacher preparation programs offer yearlong residencies beginning in 2018, rather than a single semester of student teaching, Beard said. UL’s College of Education was a pilot for the concept.
Lafleur and Boatmon said they would have felt unprepared to enter the classroom full-time if the single semester residency program were still in place and had been interrupted.
“Just thinking about it I’m getting chills. I think we would’ve been stuck. It would have ended with me not taking a job next year and electing to be a substitute teacher,” Lafleur said.