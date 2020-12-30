Here’s the thing about the coronavirus that Royal Hill learned quickly: Things change awfully quickly once you can’t breathe.
Hill, the recreation centers manager for Lafayette Parks & Recreation, was in that predicament in April. He ended up in the emergency room after testing positive for the virus following a bout with extreme fatigue and nagging cough, but that was when breathing became difficult.
It was like someone had sucked almost all the oxygen out of the room.
“I had never been hospitalized before,” Hill said. “I pride myself in taking care of myself. I’ve had relatives that were sick, and I’ve always been the caretaker. It was very stressful just not being able to breathe. I had a brother who was a little asthmatic, and I understand how he was feeling.”
Hill’s time in the hospital came during the early part of the pandemic, and he was told at the time that 18 of the 22 rooms on his floor were housing coronavirus patients. His oxygen levels dipped but not enough to require a respirator. He was hooked up to an oxygen tank and stayed in the hospital for seven days away from everyone, including his wife of 30 years, Lavada.
He was then sent home just after Easter with the tank and ordered to quarantine for 14 days.
“A lot of people were praying for me,” he said. “The 14 days I stayed in the back bedroom in my area. It was a time of reflection. I did some scripture reading. I didn’t take stuff for granted. I had a different focus after that.”
The recovery took some time. His energy came back in about 10 days. Hill says he has had no recurrences or change in his health, and antibody tests have come up positive, indicating a past infection.
But now months later he considers himself fortunate. Not only did he overcome the virus, but his health insurance helped pay for the costs associated treatment.
“My heart goes out to those individuals who don’t have the wherewithal to be able to pay for tests, get tested or have health insurance,” he said. “A lot of people talk about not having a job, but the economic effect is you’re going to have a hospital bill. They don’t talk about that. People are teetering on bankruptcy from one hospital bill.”