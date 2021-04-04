Easter Sunday has long symbolized hope for Christians, but this year's observation had an even greater significance for congregations across Acadiana.
After a year of losses and virtual services, many churches held lively, in-person Easter services. The scene at Gethsemane Church of God in Christ could not have looked more different from last year's Easter service.
"It's like we're celebrating because we made it through the year," said Vanessa Gatlin, who is married to the church's pastor. "We were just starting it at this time last year. We were like, 'Are we going to make it? Are we going to survive?' And now, the demeanor is different. The spirit, the joy in this place. You hear the cries of joy now."
Halle Babineaux had not set foot inside her church in more than a year when she walked into Gethsemane on Sunday morning. Although she had been tuning into services online, Babineaux said it couldn't compare to the shared experience of an in-person service.
"I'd rather the experience in church than on Facebook Live because you get more of the connection with God than you do online," Babineaux said. "It felt good because this is family. It's all about being with family and celebrating life."
People have slowly been returning to the church in recent weeks, although services continue to be streamed online for those who wish to watch from home.
About 100 people attended Gethsemane's Easter service in person this year. Pre-pandemic, that number was closer to 300, according to the church's pastor.
Bishop Alton Gatlin fed off of the energy of his congregation as he led masked and distanced people in worship during the Easter service. The pastor spoke about how after a year of pain — from the pandemic, civil unrest and destructive weather — the biblical message of hope is more relevant than ever.
"Every bad situation is an opportunity for God to bring about a miracle," Gatlin said during his sermon. "Every trouble that comes to your life is an opportunity for you to know God like you have never ever known him before."
Sunday was especially significant for Gatlin because it marked the anniversary of his mother's death to the novel coronavirus.
Just eight days after losing his mom, Gatlin led a somber Easter service to an empty church as people watched online from their homes. He was also recovering from COVID-19 and had lost one of his deacons to the virus, too.
"Last year, I was so grieved. My heart was so heavy. I thought I was going to die from the pressure of it," Gatlin said after Sunday's service. "But this year, I experienced the resurrection. I could receive it this year. Last year, I was too close to it. It was too soon."
Gatlin said church members have died from COVID-19, including a 33-year-old nurse who died from complications of the virus last week — a stark reminder to him that the pandemic is not yet over. The pastor said he also suffers from lingering side effects from the virus he contracted more than a year ago.
Even so, he's filled with hope that did not exist at this time last year.
He was able to hug his grandchildren for the first time in a year after receiving the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine last month. He's used his platform to encourage his congregation and community to also get vaccinated against the virus.
"If there's any hope for us, it's in this vaccine," Gatlin said. "This is the one shot that we have. I guess I'm making it personal because of the loss of my mother and all of the people we lost — friends and parishioners — at the church. I'm one of those who survived."