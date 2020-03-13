Our Lady of Lourdes is implementing stricter visitor guidelines to prevent the spread of the coronavirus at medical facilities in the Lourdes system.

Two visitors over age 12 will be allowed per patient per visit beginning Friday. Patients in isolation will be allowed one adult visitor at a time. The new rules are in effect at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center, Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s & Children’s Hospital, Our Lady of Lourdes Heart Hospital and Our Lady of Lourdes Emergency Center in Scott, per a statement.

Visitors will be screened at a limited number of facility entrances before being allowed into the building. Medical staff will ask a list of questions including whether the visitor has had respiratory symptoms, a fever, cough or shortness of breath, all common coronavirus symptoms, or if they’ve encountered someone confirmed with the virus or under investigation for it.

The screening will also include questions about recent travel and community cases of the virus.

Our Lady of Lourdes said the designated entrances will be marked with signs, accessible for people with disabilities and open in all weather conditions.

“Prevention is the key to containment of viruses like COVID-19 and we’re taking additional precautions to help keep our patients and team members safe,” Gil Humbert, chief nursing officer at Our Lady of Lourdes, said in the statement.

The system also encouraged frequent hand washing, covering coughs and for people to avoid touching their eyes, nose and mouth.

“Our Lady of Lourdes continues to remind the community that we all play an important part in preventing the spread of COVID-19, influenza and all other viruses,” the statement said.

Lafayette General Health announced similar steps Thursday evening, limiting the number of visitors to one person at a time at all Lafayette General facilities. Two visitors will be allowed at once for pediatric patients.