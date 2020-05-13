The Lafayette Parish School Board unanimously passed a $576.6 million budget for the 2020-2021 school year Wednesday, but the possibility of budget shifting and cuts is on the horizon as the district assesses the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on sales tax revenues.
The budget was passed in an 8-0 vote, with board member Tehmi Chassion absent. About $305.8 million of the budget went to the system’s general fund, which covers staffing costs for schools and system offices, utilities and other operational costs.
The general fund included $2 million for annual STEP increases, or salary adjustments, for employees; funding for additional teacher slots, including six intensive algebra teachers and additional special education faculty; and funding for two more social workers, among other increases.
The budget also included a $2.8 million transfer from the general fund to the Self-funded Construction Fund earmarked to rebuild Carencro Heights Elementary, Lafayette High and Prairie Elementary.
Board President Britt Latiolais said the facilities investment falls in line with the board’s goals and history of facilities expenditures over the last five years. Building new facilities and revitalizing existing infrastructure is one of the board’s main goals. He also highlighted investments in the classroom, including added teacher slots, as a win for the budget cycle.
“I think [Superintendent Irma Trosclair] was able to put some things into play in the budget that directly impact the classroom. And that’s what we want — we want to directly impact the classroom as much as we can,” Latiolais said.
Though the budget didn’t initially require significant cuts to balance, that may change as sales tax collections for the previous two months are solidified. Many stores and businesses have been closed or operating under limitations to combat the spread of COVID-19, reducing sales volume.
Billy Guidry, assistant superintendent of business services, said it’s still too early to definitively say how the novel coronavirus pandemic may impact the district’s budget in the coming year. Sales tax collections account for about 25% of the district’s general fund budget and property taxes about 26%, with most remaining funds coming from the state’s minimum foundation program, he said.
“We know that there’s going to be an impact, but the challenge becomes how much of an impact,” Guidry said.
Sales taxes are collected by the district the month after the money is spent, so numbers for April’s sales taxes won’t be sorted until the end of May and will be fully tabulated by the first week of June, he said. While some early data from March is available, Guidry said it isn’t enough to base wider estimations on.
Having more data before making budget changes is a safer decision, he said.
“If I overestimate, then there may be cuts that are made that would not be necessary. If I understate it, then we’re going to have to cut more than once, if it in fact requires cuts. Another month isn’t going to impact us significantly with regards to that process and still gives us time to do budget revisions for the coming school year,” Guidry said.
The business services administrator estimated March tax collections were down about $1.2 million from projections but said the impacts to the current year budget should be minimal because offsets exist, like decreased operating costs while students were away from campus for two months.
Latiolais said he’s confident Guidry and district staff will maintain a tight grasp of changes in tax collections. The board president also said if there is a pandemic-related shortfall, he’s hopeful the state will be able to step in with assistance through the distribution of federal relief monies.