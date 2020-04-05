Cajun singer-songwriter Zachary Richard has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, which he revealed Sunday morning on ICI Première, a Canadian French-language radio network.
Richard, 69, told Franco Nuovo, the host of "Dessine-moi un Dimanche," he is slowly recovering from COVID-19.
"Look, it's better than yesterday, and I think it's going to be even better tomorrow," Richard said during the show, which translates to "Draw Me a Sunday."
The Lafayette musician also said he has had to temporarily give up caring for his 98-year-old mother.
Richard called the current situation in Louisiana "surreal."
This is a developing story that will be updated. Check back soon.