The Lafayette Parish School System is taking proactive steps to educate students and staff and keep schools sanitized as local and state officials prepare for possible cases of COVID-19, the newest strain of the novel coronavirus spreading around the world, in Louisiana.
District spokesperson Allison Dickerson said the school system is following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state health and education agency guidelines for protecting student health and preventing disease spread.
“We are taking a proactive approach to educating and informing our students and staff as a precautionary measure,” she said.
Students and staff are being reminded not to share food or drinks, to wash their hands frequently, use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol when hand washing is not possible and to cover their faces with a tissue if they have to cough or sneeze.
Custodians at schools and district offices have been instructed to wipe down high-traffic surfaces such as doorknobs, light switches, counter tops and water fountains more frequently with hospital grade disinfectant, Dickerson said.
Students showing signs of illness are cautioned to stay home.
“If children develop a fever in school, we will send them home. A child should be fever-free for 24 hours without the use of medication before returning to school. That’s district policy for any illness,” Dickerson said.
The school system is also asking any students, potential students or staff members who’ve traveled to countries on the CDC’s risk-assessed list to wait 14 days after returning home before returning to school or work, in line with CDC recommendations, a letter from interim superintendent Irma Trosclair said.
“Our administrators have been aware of this and they have been meeting and discussing it. It’s something they’re very much aware of and we’ll have more information forthcoming,” Dickerson said.
She said administrators are considering different communication methods, such as video presentations or factoids for the morning announcements, to reach students in the classroom and train teachers and staff. More information on different strategies will made available in coming days, Dickerson said.