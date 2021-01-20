Coronavirus spread in Acadiana slowed dramatically in the second week of January, with slight increases in test volumes and sharp declines in new cases. Gradual, consistent declines in hospitalizations for COVID-19 hospitalizations continued through Jan. 19.
Predictably, however, death counts are accelerating, as is typical at the tail end of seasonal outbreaks.
All seven parishes in the state’s Region 4 showed significant declines in seven-day case counts — ranging from 17% in Evangeline Parish to 46% in Acadia Parish — between Jan. 6 and Jan. 13, according to the state’s weekly “date of test” report. All together, new cases in Region 4 dropped 35% while new tests increased 5%.
That produced eye-popping declines in weekly case-test ratios, with six out of seven parishes below 10%. The regional case-test ratio of 8.1% remained historically high as of Jan. 13, but it was a vast improvement from one week earlier, when the ratio surpassed 13% for the first time ever.
The state’s weekly reports show test results by the dates the tests were taken with a one-week lag, meaning the report on Wednesday showed results through Jan. 13. Daily reports showing results as labs report them to the state suggest that testing volumes having continued to far outpace new cases over the last week.
Region 4 hospitals posted week-over-week declines in COVID-19 inpatients for eight straight days as of Jan. 19, the date of the most recently available regional census. Those declines are modest, averaging about 7%.
COVID-19 deaths are quickly accelerating, with 83 reported in Region 4 since Jan. 6. That is a 77% increase from two weeks ago, and the most in a 14-day period since Aug. 23. The most ever recorded in a two-week span was 102 on Aug. 10.