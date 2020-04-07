Lafayette hospitals have long had emergency surge plans in place to make way for an influx of patients during a mass casualty event, but they've never had to put those plans in motion before the new coronavirus was detected in Acadiana.
Lafayette General Medical Center and Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center have put their surge plans to the test in recent weeks, primarily by converting existing wings of their hospitals into intensive-care units to increase the number of beds available for a potential spike of COVID-19 patients.
A total of 75 patients were being treated for COVID-19 at the two hospitals and their affiliated campuses as of Tuesday afternoon, according to hospital administrators.
There were 42 people receiving in-patient care and another 20 people in ICU beds because of the virus at Lafayette General Health, which includes University Hospital & Clinics, Acadia General, Abrom Kaplan Memorial and St. Martin Hospital.
There were five people receiving in-patient care and eight more people in ICU beds because of the virus at Lourdes and its affiliates, including Women's and Children's Hospital and Heart Hospital.
Lafayette General has implemented two of the four phases of its surge plan, while Lourdes has completed one out of three phases.
The surge plans are just one way area hospitals are adapting to the constantly evolving coronavirus situation.
"We all have had to become epidemiologists very quickly to understand the disease and spread of the disease," said Al Patin, Lafayette General's chief operating officer, during a virtual press event Tuesday afternoon.
Patin said he's cautiously optimistic about the coming days and weeks based on the latest COVID-19 models, which predict a smaller spike in cases than previously anticipated.
"We haven't seen that dramatic surge," Patin said. "It's been a steady increase in patients, but we have learned an awful lot very quickly."
COVID-19 tests that initially took several days, even at local hospitals, are now taking just hours due to partnerships with rapid testing companies.
Medical professionals have been filling in outside of their normal departments as needed. Those workers who are at high-risk of COVID-19 are generally assigned to care for patients without known symptoms of the virus.
Hospitals are trying to minimize the number of staff members who travel between rooms where patients are known to have the virus and those who are receiving care for other injuries or illnesses.
They've also implemented virtual visits for patients in some hospital rooms to minimize the number of medical professionals exposed to the virus. Nurses use tablets to conduct video checkups on patients instead of visiting in person.
Lafayette General and Lourdes both implemented new mask policies this week in line with the latest recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
At Lafayette General, all hospital employees, patients and essential visitors are provided with surgical masks upon entry.
Those employees working directly with COVID-19 patients are pairing those with N95 masks, which provide better protection against infectious diseases.
Employees and others who are not working directly with COVID-19 patients can wear homemade masks instead of the surgical masks.
"It's really for protection of everyone else around them. It's intended to protect everybody from asymptomatic spread," said Dr. Amanda Logue, chief medical officer for Lafayette General. "And this is in line with what the CDC is recommending for being out in the public, if you have to anyway."
Similarly, all Lourdes employees are provided with either surgical or N95 masks. Visitors and patients are provided with homemade masks.
Although personal protective equipment is still safeguarded at both hospitals due to the global shortage, that hasn't been as much of a concern as personnel and staffing shortages in area hospitals.
It's another reason community leaders continue to stress the importance of staying at home.
"Health care workers and first responders are family, friends and neighbors who are humble and tirelessly committed to their patients," Elisabeth Arnold said in a prepared statement. "We are in awe of their selfless acts of service. Respect their sacrifice by obeying the stay at home orders of our governmental leaders. It takes all of us to stop the spread."