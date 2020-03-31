Locally designed T-shirts are on sale now and the proceeds from sales will help local hospitality workers, according to a release from EatLafayette.
The shirt, designed by Lafayette Travel creative director Lance LeBlanc, can be purchased for $25 plus shipping, handling and tax, through Talk-N-T Shirts at the following link: https://stores.inksoft.com/feed_the_envie/shop/home.
The project is a partnership between Lafayette Travel, Coca-Cola, Talk-N-T Shirts and the United Way of Acadiana.
Net proceeds from sales of the shirt will be given to the United Way of Acadiana and redistributed as grants to workers employed by locally owned restaurants or hotels in Lafayette Parish who have taken an economic hit as a result of COVID-19.
“We know our locally owned restaurants and hotels are hurting right now with no end in sight, and they are doing the best they can to make do in this current environment," said Ben Berthelot, President and CEO of Lafayette Travel , which puts on the EatLafayette campaign each year.
EatLafayette has been a partner of our locally owned restaurants for 15 years, and we hope the public will rally to purchase this t-shirt and support the workers who help make our area so hospitable, special and unique,”