As hospitals reach capacity in the Acadiana region amid a new wave of coronavirus infections, local and state health officials will give an update on how the region is handling the pandemic Tuesday morning.
The seven-parish region has seen a sudden jump in reported COVID-19 inpatients, the latest update coming on Nov. 10 when 81 inpatients were reported.
The press conference is slated to start at 11 a.m. outside the Carencro Community Center.
Featured speakers include, Louisiana Department of Health Secretary Dr. Courtney N. Phillips, Acadian Ambulance Medical Director Dr. Charles Burnell, Office of Public Health Regional Medical Director Dr. Tina Stefanski and ATC Commissioner Ernest P. Legier and Deputy Commissioner Terry Landry.
You can follow live updates from the press conference below.
