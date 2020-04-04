While the total number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases across Louisiana increased Saturday, six Acadiana parishes saw case numbers decline after commercial lab reporting errors were discovered.

Data released noon Saturday by the Louisiana Department of Health showed the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state rose to 12,496, a 21.3% increase over Friday. There were also 39 new coronavirus related deaths reported Saturday, a 10.5% increase.

But six parishes in LDH’s Region 4 – Acadia, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin and Vermilion – saw a decline of 95 cases collectively. The largest drops were in Lafayette, which went from 276 to 229 reported cases; St. Landry, which dropped from 68 to 45 confirmed cases and Iberia, which went from 78 to 68 cases.

Lafayette Consolidated Government spokesperson Jamie Angelle said the decline across Region 4 was due to duplicated reporting from one or more commercial labs. Angelle said the explanation, but little other information, was shared with LCG by the state Department of Health.

“They promised it would never happen again,” Angelle said.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases declined by 15.6% in the seven parishes comprising LDH’s Region 4, including Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin and Vermilion parishes. The total case count dropped from 599 to 505, the noon update showed.

Despite the overall decline, there were five new reported deaths in the Acadiana region.

The adjustments came after 15 more state and 636 additional commercial lab test results were reported across the seven-parish area. Nearly 7,000 tests have been completed in LDH’s Region 4.

Lafayette Parish saw a drop of 47 reported coronavirus cases, but two additional deaths. Four lives have been claimed by the novel coronavirus in the parish to date. The noon update showed one new state and 544 commercial COVID-19 test results were reported.

The number of confirmed cases also declined in Iberia Parish, which saw 10 fewer cases. There were no new deaths reported. The parish now has 68 confirmed cases and three coronavirus-related deaths. There were 12 new state and 20 new commercial lab results reported Saturday.

In Acadia Parish, there were seven confirmed cases removed from the parish data Saturday, bringing the parish’s total to 65 cases. There was one new COVID-19 related death reported, bringing the parish’s total virus fatalities to two people. LDH also reported no new state and 11 new commercial COVID-19 tests processed for Acadia Parish.

St. Martin Parish recorded five fewer confirmed cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 64. Two more people died in the parish due to the novel coronavirus or COVID-19 complications. There no new state and nine new commercial test results reported.

In St. Landry Parish, the total number of reported cases declined 33.8%, shifting from 68 to 45 confirmed cases. There were no new coronavirus-related deaths reported Saturday. The parish’s death count remains at two people. There were no new state tests and 12 new commercial test results reported Saturday.

Evangeline Parish saw one new confirmed case. The parish’s total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases now stands at 19. There have been no COVID-19 related fatalities reported in Evangeline. The parish saw two new state and zero new commercial tests processed, according to the noon LDH update.

There were three confirmed cases removed from the list in Vermilion Parish and no new reported deaths. The total number of cases now stands at 15. There were zero new state and 40 new commercial test results reported Saturday.