Coronavirus hospitalizations in the Acadiana region have dropped in recent days, which means local hospitals are expected to see fewer COVID-19 patients at the peak of the omicron wave than they did at the peak of the delta surge last summer.

Although early omicron projections indicated coronavirus hospitalizations would not reach delta levels, some hospital leaders expressed concern earlier this month over newer projections that showed Louisiana's coronavirus hospitalizations peaking at nearly 5,000 inpatients by Jan. 27 — far higher than the peak hospitalizations during the delta surge.

The latest projection by the Institute for Health and Metrics Evaluation shows a much different picture, however, indicating the state's hospitalizations will continue to decline after a peak of about 2,000 last week.

"The new model today is reflecting what we're seeing on the ground, which is that we are probably at peak hospital resource use right now — or just past it by a day or so — and we should see declining numbers over the next week, which is huge," said Dr. Henry Kaufman, chief medical officer for Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center, in a Monday interview.

There were 239 people with COVID-19 hospitalized across Acadiana as of Sunday, according to the most recent data from the Louisiana Department of Health. That's the third consecutive day hospitalizations have decreased in the region.

Coronavirus hospitalizations during the omicron wave may have peaked last Wednesday at 279 inpatients, although it's still too soon to know for sure. That patient count is higher than the peak during last year's holiday season, when COVID-19 hospitalizations reached 226 in December 2020. It's significantly lower than during the delta wave, however, when COVID-19 hospitalizations reached 409 in mid-August. It's also below the peak of 304 patients during the July 2020 surge.

Dr. Warner Thomas, president and CEO of Ochsner Health, said the Acadiana region is nearing, or perhaps at, peak hospitalizations related to the omicron surge.

"I would say that we're close, if not there, but we did see a little bit of a bump up over the weekend that we're certainly concerned about," Thomas said. "We'll have to watch that over the next week or two to see if those cases trend downward."

There were 116 people hospitalized with COVID-19 at Ochsner Lafayette General hospitals as of Monday. Although that's an increase from late last week, it's still lower than on Jan. 18, when 128 people were hospitalized with the virus.

"I do think we're probably at a plateau there," Dr. Robert Hart, chief medical officer of Ochsner Health, said of the Lafayette region. "So I would hope to see that it might start on down now because they did lag behind the New Orleans area with their positivity, and as their numbers began to rise, they were at least a week behind us."

Although Ochsner Lafayette General requested federal staffing assistance, that help was not utilized during the omicron surge like it was during the delta surge, Thomas and Hart said.

Our Lady of Lourdes has received state staffing assistance in the form of a few dozen nurses during the omicron surge, Kaufman said.

There were about 75 inpatients with COVID-19 at Lourdes as of Monday. That number has been fairly steady for a few days, down from a peak of 84 last week.

A high volume of people continue to seek emergency care for coronavirus symptoms at Acadiana hospitals. Far fewer are being admitted as during earlier waves of the pandemic and those who do require inpatient treatment are staying, on average, for fewer days.

"I spoke to one of my ER physicians late last week when it was very, very busy," Kaufman said. "And he told me that he had seen over 40 COVID patients that day and only had to admit two, whereas before if he had seen 40 COVID patients, he might be admitting 15 to 20 of them."

Those who are admitted to the hospital for COVID-19 are staying for an average of three to five days instead of 10 days like during the delta surge, Kaufman said. While people who contract the omicron variant of the coronavirus typically have better outcomes, Kaufman said it's important to realize that plenty of healthy, unvaccinated people are still facing life-threatening illness.

At Ochsner Lafayette General hospitals, there were 20 coronavirus patients in the intensive care unit as of Monday. Ten of those patients were on ventilators.

At Lourdes, there were 17 coronavirus patients in the intensive care unit on Monday. Two children, one on a ventilator, were also in the pediatric intensive care unit at Our Lady of Lourdes Women's and Children's Hospital.

"The majority of them are unvaccinated," Kaufman said. "There's a 30-year-old on a ventilator right now without significant comorbidities, and there's a 40-year-old on a ventilator right now who's very sick without comorbidities. Even though it's less virulent and for most people it's a shorter hospitalization, we are still seeing otherwise healthy people significantly affected by this."