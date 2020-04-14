While the rate of new coronavirus cases remained low overnight across Louisiana, the number of deaths caused by COVID-19 surpassed 1,000 Tuesday, with nearly half of them occurring in Orleans and Jefferson parishes.
In Acadiana, rural St. Landry Parish has lost more lives to the virus as of Tuesday than the more heavily populated Lafayette Parish.
The state health department at its noon update Tuesday reported 1,013 people in Louisiana have died of COVID-19 since the first death was reported March 14. Health officials reported 129 new deaths attributed to the virus Tuesday, with 56 of them, 43%, occurring in Orleans and Jefferson parishes.
The 32 new deaths reported Tuesday in Orleans Parish brings it to 276 deaths. Jefferson Parish had another 24 deaths reported, bringing it to 210 lives lost to the virus.
In the seven parishes that comprise Region 4 of the Louisiana Department of Health, five new deaths were reported Tuesday, including three in St. Landry Parish and one each in Lafayette and St. Martin parishes.
St. Landry Parish has lost 16 residents to COVID-19, Lafayette has lost 15, St. Martin Parish has lost nine, Acadia Parish has lost five, Vermilion Parish has lost one and Evangeline Parish has not lost a single person to the virus as of noon Tuesday.
Statewide, 502 additional cases of COVID-19 were reported Tuesday, a 2% increase. The rate of new cases in the state has been below 10% for the past week, prompting officials Monday to be cautiously optimistic the state, with 21,518 cases, has reached or is near its peak in the pandemic.
State health officials refuse to release details about the presence of COVID-19 among the vulnerable residents of nursing homes. As of Monday, the state health department reported 1,040 cases among residents in 116 nursing homes, and 201 deaths related to COVID-19. The numbers do not include cases and deaths in other adult residential settings.