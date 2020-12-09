Ten inmates have tested positive for the novel coronavirus during an outbreak at the St. Landry Parish Jail.
St. Landry Parish President Jessie Bellard said in a Wednesday statement the parish government tested 45 inmates and employees recently and 10 inmates tested positive. Those infected have been isolated from the general population and are being provided antibiotics and vitamins to fight the virus by jail nurses.
None of the inmates have required hospitalization, Bellard said. Employees caring for and interacting with the inmates have been outfitted with personal protective equipment, the statement said.
“We are following state and CDC protocols and are now managing our positive COVID cases per those protocols,” Bellard said. “We will continue to take the necessary steps to mitigate potential exposure.”
The parish leader said the jail facility has followed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 protocols for jails and has added additional measures, like providing rapid tests to new people being booked into the jail and isolating any new inmates who test positive.